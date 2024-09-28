Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
‘Devara’ Box Office Report Day 1: Jr NTR’s Film Off To A Great Start

According to Sacnilk, the actioner collected Rs 77 crore (nett) in India. A large chunk of this has, unsurprisingly, come from the Telugu states.

‘Devara’, which hit screens on Friday ( September 27), has opened to a thunderous response at the Indian box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film marks Jr NTR’s second collaboration with Koratala, who previously directed him in Janatha Garage. This is also his first release after the SS Rajamouli-directed ‘RRR’ (2022)

Devara Sets Box Office On Fire

‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR, is off to a sensational start at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the actioner collected Rs 77 crore (nett) in India. A large chunk of this has, unsurprisingly, come from the Telugu states. The film has also sprung a surprise in the Hindi market where it netted Rs 7 crore. Tarak emerged as a force to reckon with in Hindi with ‘RRR’ and his popularity helped the film pack a punch despite the muted promotions. The fact that it faces no competition in Hindi too worked in its favour.

MUST READ | This Fan-Favourite Sci-Fi Actor Has Been Given A Secret Role In James Gunn’s Superman

The performance in Tamil and Malayalam, however, is not up to the mark. The film is expected to do well today (September 28) as it’s a weekend. Similarly, given Tarak’s stardom, Devara is likely to play to packed theatres on Sunday (September 29) as well. The real test will, however, begin on Monday after the initial buzz dies down.

About The Film

‘Devara’ is an action drama, directed by Koratala Siva. The film features Tarak in ‘desi’ avatar and caters to the masses. It stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady and marks her Telugu debut. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the biggie. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth,and Shine Tom Chacko.

‘Devara’ is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. It opened in theatres on September 27. Post this, he will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘War 2’ and the Prashanth Neel-directed ‘NTR 31 War 2 marks his Bollywood debut and his first collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.

ALSO READ | ‘Devara’ Review: Jr NTR Shines In Disappointing Action Drama

