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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Deliver Bloody, Heart-Pounding Bollywood Thriller, Fans Amazed, Critics Stunned

Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Deliver Bloody, Heart-Pounding Bollywood Thriller, Fans Amazed, Critics Stunned

Dhurandhar 2 sees Ranveer Singh as Hamza navigating Karachi’s criminal underworld in Aditya Dhar’s intense, 229-minute action spectacle. Blending emotional depth with gruesome, “A”-rated realism, the film sets new Bollywood franchise standards and smashes box office records globally.

Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Redefine Bollywood Action With Bloody, Emotion-Packed Sequel
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Redefine Bollywood Action With Bloody, Emotion-Packed Sequel

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 19, 2026 02:36:33 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Deliver Bloody, Heart-Pounding Bollywood Thriller, Fans Amazed, Critics Stunned

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which Aditya Dhar created, serves as an Indian action movie sequel that completely transforms the entire Indian action movie industry.

The film begins when Jaskirat Singh Rangi, whom Ranveer Singh plays, starts his journey into the Karachi criminal underworld through his Hamza Ali Mazari secret identity after the events of its 2025 predecessor. 

The film establishes an extraordinary achievement through its 229-minute duration, which Dhar maintains throughout the entire runtime when he keeps his audience watching.

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The film presents a masterclass in high-stakes espionage, which replaces the genre’s standard polished elements with a gritty “A”-rated authenticity that combines terrifying realism and cinematic beauty.

The artistic work that he created presents an uncompromising artistic vision that unites two opposing forces, namely massive “masala” appeal and advanced technical excellence.

Cinematic Evolution and Staggering Box Office Impact

The commercial success of this sequel has created new industry standards that now govern Bollywood franchise movies. The film achieved a record-breaking success by registering over ₹124 crore in global pre-sales, which demonstrated that audiences prefer lengthy immersive storytelling experiences.

The “A” certificate acquisition enabled Aditya Dhar to develop a “bloody” visual design that shows the actual results of violent acts.

The film achieved its first day of previews success through creative risk-taking, which earned ₹75 crore from global box office revenues while establishing a new standard for movies that combine deep themes with commercial success.

Ranveer Singh’s Power-Packed Performance and Hamza’s Revenge

Ranveer Singh leads this “bloody entertaining” show through his performance that defines his career as he plays the dual-colored character of Hamza.

His depiction of a man who hides from spying activities while his mission work creates emotional ties that connect with the violent battle scenes is striking.

The film deviates from typical thriller structure because it spends extended periods showing Jaskirat’s psychological effects from his undercover work, which makes his battle against Arjun Rampal’s terrifying character, Major Iqbal, seem authentic instead of staged.

Singh’s “beast mode” performance together with Sanjay Dutt’s and R. Madhavan’s realistic portrayal creates an emotional central element that balances the film’s “gruesome action” sequences throughout the entire movie.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Spoiler: Bade Sahab’s Identity Finally Revealed, Surprise Casting Twist Leaves Fans Completely Stunned

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Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Deliver Bloody, Heart-Pounding Bollywood Thriller, Fans Amazed, Critics Stunned

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Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Deliver Bloody, Heart-Pounding Bollywood Thriller, Fans Amazed, Critics Stunned
Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Deliver Bloody, Heart-Pounding Bollywood Thriller, Fans Amazed, Critics Stunned
Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Deliver Bloody, Heart-Pounding Bollywood Thriller, Fans Amazed, Critics Stunned
Dhurandhar 2 X Review: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar Deliver Bloody, Heart-Pounding Bollywood Thriller, Fans Amazed, Critics Stunned

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