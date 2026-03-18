Dhurandhar 2 Spoiler: Bade Sahab’s Identity Finally Revealed, Surprise Casting Twist Leaves Fans Completely Stunned

The excitement for Dhurandhar The Revenge has reached its maximum level because the movie will be released on March 19. The Aditya Dhar directorial, which functions as a festive gift to its audience, brings back Ranveer Singh as Hamza, who plays the main character in this suspenseful sequel to the successful first movie.

The sequel features a powerful cast that includes R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal, who will deepen the intense story developed in the first movie. The main secret that drives social media activity involves people trying to discover who Bade Sahab really is because he stays hidden from public view.

The Real Identity of Bade Sahab in Dhurandhar 2

The latest information has proved previous online statements about Emraan Hashmi playing the main villain role to be false. The unexpected development has revealed that Danish Iqbal will portray the character Bade Sahab, which draws inspiration from an older version of Dawood Ibrahim.

The selection demonstrates a preference for authentic character development, which will depict the franchise’s most important villain through a different interpretation.

The production team chose Iqbal instead of a conventional movie star because they needed specific visual characteristics for their character, who operates secretly while maintaining focus on story suspense instead of celebrity presence.

Tamil Nadu Paid Previews and Dhurandhar: The Revenge Release Updates

The movie faced its first operational obstacle after the audience showed strong enthusiasm for the “Big Revelation” reveal. Multiple sources reported that all paid preview events in various locations, especially South India, faced abrupt cancellation.

The major Tamil Nadu multiplex chain announced through X, which was known as Twitter, that they canceled their planned early screenings while they began processing ticket refunds.

The last-minute operational challenges emerged without an explanation, but they heightened the excitement among fans who wanted to see whether the sequel would match the tremendous box-office success of its former film.

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