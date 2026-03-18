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Home > Entertainment News > The Kerala Story 2 Movie Soon Hits OTT, Find The Exact Streaming Date And Platform Before Anyone Else!

The Kerala Story 2 Movie Soon Hits OTT, Find The Exact Streaming Date And Platform Before Anyone Else!

The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, hit theaters on Feb 27, 2026. Featuring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha, it explores young women’s interfaith struggles. Expected on ZEE5 between late April and early May 2026, following an 8-week theatrical run.

The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release: Streaming Soon on ZEE5
The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release: Streaming Soon on ZEE5

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 18, 2026 03:24:11 IST

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The Kerala Story 2 Movie Soon Hits OTT, Find The Exact Streaming Date And Platform Before Anyone Else!

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which serves as a cinematic sequel, made its first appearance in theaters on February 27, 2026, during a time when legal battles and public curiosity were both at their peak.

The film, which Kamakhya Narayan Singh directed and Vipul Amrutlal Shah produced, expands its storytelling through three different narratives, which take place in Kerala, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The drama features Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in leading roles who showcase the experiences of young women who face both interfaith relationship challenges and social expectation battles. 

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The film, which received a temporary release ban from the Kerala High Court three hours before its scheduled screening, managed to debut in theaters, which enabled it to maintain consistent box office performance throughout its first three weeks.

The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond OTT platform streaming partner

The producers have not yet officially declared their plans for digital rights distribution, but current industry patterns clearly indicate which online platform will distribute the film.

The industry expects ZEE5 to become the official streaming partner for this sequel. The first franchise movie established its digital audience base on that same platform after completing its theatrical distribution, which explains this expectation.

Fans are monitoring ZEE5 because the production house maintains ties with the streaming service to await the upcoming premiere. ZEE5 stands as the main candidate to broadcast the digital debut because the original film established this distribution pattern, although other platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video remain potential options.

Probable The Kerala Story 2 OTT release date in India

The digital release will occur between late April and early May 2026 according to the Multiplex Association of India’s standard, which requires an 8-week theatrical window.

The film will begin streaming for subscribers in late April if it maintains its current theatrical performance without any window reductions.

The filmmakers can complete the digital recovery process within 4 weeks or 6 weeks because they produced the film with a mid-range budget of approximately 30 crore. Theaters will end their run in mid-April, which will lead to an official date announcement that viewers can expect as of now.

Also Read: Ishqan De Lekhe OTT Release Soon: Isha Malviya’s Romantic Journey, Find Out When and Where to Watch!

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 3:24 AM IST
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Tags: Kamakhya Narayan SinghOTT ReleaseThe Kerala Story 2Vipul Amrutlal ShahZEE5

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The Kerala Story 2 Movie Soon Hits OTT, Find The Exact Streaming Date And Platform Before Anyone Else!

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The Kerala Story 2 Movie Soon Hits OTT, Find The Exact Streaming Date And Platform Before Anyone Else!
The Kerala Story 2 Movie Soon Hits OTT, Find The Exact Streaming Date And Platform Before Anyone Else!
The Kerala Story 2 Movie Soon Hits OTT, Find The Exact Streaming Date And Platform Before Anyone Else!
The Kerala Story 2 Movie Soon Hits OTT, Find The Exact Streaming Date And Platform Before Anyone Else!

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