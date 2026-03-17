Ishqan De Lekhe OTT Release Soon: Isha Malviya’s Romantic Journey, Find Out When And Where To Watch!

Ishqan De Lekhe serves as a touching new film to the Punjabi film industry, which presents a romantic drama that explores the full range of young love and the challenges faced by society.

The film showcases Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya, who portray their respective characters through a college love story that follows charming leader Samar and his introverted girlfriend Jasneet.

The couple faces testing circumstances when their relationship grows through the difficult challenges of jealousy and outside power struggles, which create a story that speaks to all people who have experienced the difficult path of their first romantic relationship.

The movie, which Director Manvir Brar and Diamond Star Worldwide produced, presents itself as a major Pollywood release through its emotional storytelling and musical soundtrack, which create a powerful impact on audiences.

Theatrical Release Schedule and Global Box Office Reach

Ishqan De Lekhe officially made its grand debut in cinemas on March 6, 2026, and received positive audience reactions throughout India and international markets.

The film has shown remarkable resilience at the box office because it performed better than expected in Delhi and Haryana and Rajasthan, which proved its ability to attract audiences from beyond the traditional Punjab markets.

The movie maintains its successful operation through major multiplex chains, which showcase the romantic chemistry between Bhullar and Malviya. The film has achieved 15 crore in global income during its first ten days, which establishes it as a domestic success through its timeless romantic storytelling in regional cinema.

Streaming Availability and Digital Rights Updates

The audience for the film waits for its digital release because they want to see the romantic story after it finishes its theatrical run.

Current industry patterns indicate that Ishqan De Lekhe will move to major streaming services, which include Zee5 and Amazon Prime Video, after its initial theatrical period ends.

Punjabi films usually take eight weeks to complete their theatrical run before they become available on streaming platforms, which means that the digital release for this film will occur between late May and early June 2026.

The platform for streaming the film remains unconfirmed at this time, so fans must wait for production news to learn when they can watch this emotional story from their homes.

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