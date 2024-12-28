Home
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Did AP Dhillon Again Take A Dig At Diljit For Singing In Bollywood Movies? Singer Says, ‘Don’t Want To Be Like Other Sheep’

While AP Dhillon clarified he is not opposed to working with films, he pointed out the disconnect between the artistic and business sides of the industry.

Did AP Dhillon Again Take A Dig At Diljit For Singing In Bollywood Movies? Singer Says, ‘Don’t Want To Be Like Other Sheep’

AP Dhillon, widely recognized for his hit tracks Excuses and Brown Munde, has become one of the most sought-after Punjabi singers in recent years. While many Punjabi artists like Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla have ventured into Bollywood, AP Dhillon has chosen a different path, steering clear of the film industry.

Unlike others, none of his songs have been featured in Bollywood films, as he prefers creating independent albums. Recently, he opened up about his decision, explaining that he does not want to “sell his music.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AP DHILLON (@apdhillon)

AP Dhillon on Avoiding Bollywood

During a conversation on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, AP Dhillon elaborated on why he refrains from singing for films. He stated, “At this point, I am keeping my distance from movies. I don’t want to sell my music. Let others do what they want, but I aim to set an example for upcoming artists.”

He emphasized his commitment to reshaping the music industry by staying independent.

AP Dhillon highlighted that while collaborating with films might boost marketing efforts, listener numbers, and streaming metrics due to higher budgets, it is not aligned with the legacy he wishes to leave behind. “I don’t want to look back and feel like I could have initiated change but chose not to,” he shared.

AP Dhillon: I Don’t Want to be Like the Other Sheep

The singer revealed that he has consistently turned down offers from filmmakers over the past two years, including both singing and acting roles. “I was offered movies, even to be in them, and to do records two years ago. I have been rejecting them for two years and burning my bridges. From one to another, just because I don’t want to be like the other sheep.” he explained, adding that he wants to avoid becoming just another artist conforming to industry norms.

While AP Dhillon clarified he is not opposed to working with films, he pointed out the disconnect between the artistic and business sides of the industry. “The actors and directors get their dues, but someone else manages the business aspects. Often, what they want doesn’t align with my vision,” he concluded.

By staying independent and true to his values, AP Dhillon continues to carve his unique path in the music industry, inspiring budding artists to prioritize authenticity over conformity.

