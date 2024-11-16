Did Disney Remove An Episode From Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur For Telling A Trans-Inclusive Story?

Fans and LGBTQ+ advocates have criticized Disney for potentially suppressing an episode that promotes inclusivity and celebrates identity.

The final season of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is slated to release next year on Disney Channel and Disney Plus. However, reports suggest Disney is withholding one episode, “The Gatekeeper,” due to its focus on a transgender character.

This decision has sparked debate, particularly given the show’s history of addressing social themes like race, class, and gentrification.

What is “The Gatekeeper” About?

“The Gatekeeper” centers on Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White) and her school’s volleyball team, which includes their transgender captain, Brooklyn (voiced by Indya Moore). In the episode, a transphobic parent and coach from a rival school, Greer (Amy Sedaris), targets Brooklyn after learning she used to play on a boys’ soccer team. Greer tries to disqualify Brooklyn’s team and, later, traps them in a supernatural escape room-like dimension resembling their locker room.

The episode’s narrative highlights acceptance and the importance of respecting others’ identities. It features pride flags and uses Charli XCX’s “Unlock It (Lock It)” as part of its empowering message. While the themes are direct, they are framed as uplifting and meant to promote inclusivity.

Why Disney Reportedly Withheld the Episode

According to social media posts from animators (which have since been deleted), Disney chose not to air “The Gatekeeper” due to its subject matter. This decision comes amidst a political climate where LGBTQ+ representation has become increasingly contentious. Reports suggest the timing of the episode’s cancellation aligns with the recent re-election of Donald Trump, whose campaign included anti-trans rhetoric, and comments from Disney CEO Bob Iger about reducing “message-focused” content.

Backlash and Speculation

Fans and LGBTQ+ advocates have criticized Disney for potentially suppressing an episode that promotes inclusivity and celebrates identity. A publication, who viewed a leaked version of the episode, noted its positive messaging and symbolic use of pride imagery.

Meanwhile, Disney has not confirmed or denied the reports, leaving the episode’s official status uncertain.

Looking Ahead

As Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur prepares to conclude its run, the absence of “The Gatekeeper” raises questions about how media companies navigate politically charged topics. For now, the episode remains unseen by the public, sparking a broader conversation about representation in entertainment and the challenges it faces in today’s sociopolitical climate.