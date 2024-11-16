Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Did Disney Remove An Episode From Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur For Telling A Trans-Inclusive Story?

Fans and LGBTQ+ advocates have criticized Disney for potentially suppressing an episode that promotes inclusivity and celebrates identity.

Did Disney Remove An Episode From Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur For Telling A Trans-Inclusive Story?

The final season of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is slated to release next year on Disney Channel and Disney Plus. However, reports suggest Disney is withholding one episode, “The Gatekeeper,” due to its focus on a transgender character.

This decision has sparked debate, particularly given the show’s history of addressing social themes like race, class, and gentrification.

What is “The Gatekeeper” About?

“The Gatekeeper” centers on Lunella Lafayette (voiced by Diamond White) and her school’s volleyball team, which includes their transgender captain, Brooklyn (voiced by Indya Moore). In the episode, a transphobic parent and coach from a rival school, Greer (Amy Sedaris), targets Brooklyn after learning she used to play on a boys’ soccer team. Greer tries to disqualify Brooklyn’s team and, later, traps them in a supernatural escape room-like dimension resembling their locker room.

The episode’s narrative highlights acceptance and the importance of respecting others’ identities. It features pride flags and uses Charli XCX’s “Unlock It (Lock It)” as part of its empowering message. While the themes are direct, they are framed as uplifting and meant to promote inclusivity.

Why Disney Reportedly Withheld the Episode

According to social media posts from animators (which have since been deleted), Disney chose not to air “The Gatekeeper” due to its subject matter. This decision comes amidst a political climate where LGBTQ+ representation has become increasingly contentious. Reports suggest the timing of the episode’s cancellation aligns with the recent re-election of Donald Trump, whose campaign included anti-trans rhetoric, and comments from Disney CEO Bob Iger about reducing “message-focused” content.

Backlash and Speculation

Fans and LGBTQ+ advocates have criticized Disney for potentially suppressing an episode that promotes inclusivity and celebrates identity. A publication, who viewed a leaked version of the episode, noted its positive messaging and symbolic use of pride imagery.

Meanwhile, Disney has not confirmed or denied the reports, leaving the episode’s official status uncertain.

Looking Ahead

As Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur prepares to conclude its run, the absence of “The Gatekeeper” raises questions about how media companies navigate politically charged topics. For now, the episode remains unseen by the public, sparking a broader conversation about representation in entertainment and the challenges it faces in today’s sociopolitical climate.

ALSO READ: New Report Claims Liam Payne’s Friendship With Argentinian Waiter May Have Led To His Death

Filed under

Disney Entertainment News hollywood news Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhutan’s ‘Gross National Happiness’ Contributes To Global Success – But Also Loss

Bhutan’s ‘Gross National Happiness’ Contributes To Global Success – But Also Loss

NCP vs NCP: A Battle of Factions in Maharashtra’s Political Arena

NCP vs NCP: A Battle of Factions in Maharashtra’s Political Arena

UN Messenger Of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall Launches India’s First Ocean Literacy Dialogue In Mumbai

UN Messenger Of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall Launches India’s First Ocean Literacy Dialogue In Mumbai

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Serious Measures To Curb Delhi Air Pollution

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Serious Measures To Curb Delhi Air Pollution

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox