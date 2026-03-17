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Home > Entertainment > Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Breakup? Girlfriend Misses Birthday Bash, Fans Spot ‘Big Clue’ Despite Ankita Lokhande, Farrhana Bhatt, Gauahar Khan Joining

Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Breakup? Girlfriend Misses Birthday Bash, Fans Spot ‘Big Clue’ Despite Ankita Lokhande, Farrhana Bhatt, Gauahar Khan Joining

Social media is abuzz with speculations about the relationship status of Bigg Boss 19 fame Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar, after their absence was felt at his recent birthday bash. Though the party was attended by many celebs, including Ankita Lokhande and Gauahar Khan, it was a pity to see Nagma not being there.

Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Breakup? Photo: Instagram
Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Breakup? Photo: Instagram

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 17, 2026 14:56:03 IST

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Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Breakup? Girlfriend Misses Birthday Bash, Fans Spot ‘Big Clue’ Despite Ankita Lokhande, Farrhana Bhatt, Gauahar Khan Joining

Social media is abuzz with speculations about the relationship status of Bigg Boss 19 fame Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar, after their absence was felt at his recent birthday bash. Though the party was attended by many celebs, including Ankita Lokhande and Gauahar Khan, it was a pity to see Nagma not being there.

The couple, known for their long-term relationship and their social media bombast, now seem to be the talk of breakup rumours, and fans are pointing to this “absent appearance” as a sign of things to come. However, there has been no official statement from Nagma or Awez, leaving their fans to wonder about what’s going on.

Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Break Up? 

On March 16, Awez Darbar hosted a small birthday celebration attended by several of his Bigg Boss friends, including Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Abhishek Bajaj. He made a grand entry with his sister and was seen posing with her and his family. 

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While videos from the party are going viral on social media, the absence of Nagma Mirajkar has caught everyone’s attention. 

 Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Love Story

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar first started dating rumours in 2019, when their social media work and chemistry caught fans’ eyes. The pair, who appeared in many TikTok videos together, became one of the most followed duos on the platform. In early 2020, the couple went public with their relationship through romantic posts, confirming they were indeed dating.

Over the next year, the couple continued to bond, dancing and travelling together and sharing their lives with fans through YouTube vlogs and Instagram posts. The pair engaged in 2022, when they posted dreamy pictures of the proposal that went viral in a matter of hours.

Last year, the duo joined forces in Bigg Boss 19. There too, they confirmed their plans to tie the knot.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India 

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 2:56 PM IST
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Tags: Awez DarbarAwez Darbar Nagma Mirajkar breakupAwez Darbar relationshipdid Nagma Mirajkar Awez Darbar breakupNagma mirajkarNagma Mirajkar Awez Darbar love story

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Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Breakup? Girlfriend Misses Birthday Bash, Fans Spot ‘Big Clue’ Despite Ankita Lokhande, Farrhana Bhatt, Gauahar Khan Joining

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Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Breakup? Girlfriend Misses Birthday Bash, Fans Spot ‘Big Clue’ Despite Ankita Lokhande, Farrhana Bhatt, Gauahar Khan Joining
Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Breakup? Girlfriend Misses Birthday Bash, Fans Spot ‘Big Clue’ Despite Ankita Lokhande, Farrhana Bhatt, Gauahar Khan Joining
Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Breakup? Girlfriend Misses Birthday Bash, Fans Spot ‘Big Clue’ Despite Ankita Lokhande, Farrhana Bhatt, Gauahar Khan Joining
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