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Home > Entertainment > Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India

Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India

Shortly after the release of Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar’ song on YouTube, several users criticized the track for its suggestive visuals and what they termed vulgar lyrics.

Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down. Photos: X
Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 17, 2026 14:06:49 IST

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Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India

Nora Fatehi’s latest song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, was released on Sunday, alongside Sanjay Dutt, and is part of the upcoming Kannada pan-India film KD: The Devil. While some viewers appreciated Nora’s high-energy dance performance, a significant number of social media users criticized the track, calling out its alleged vulgar lyrics and suggestive choreography. 

Following intense backlash on social media, the makers have reportedly removed the song from YouTube.

Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song Video Remove From YouTube 

Shortly after the release of Nora Fatehi’s ‘Sarke Chunar’ song on YouTube, several users criticized the track for its suggestive visuals and what they termed vulgar lyrics. Within a day, the video was taken down, and YouTube now displays a “Video unavailable. This video is private” message. 

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The lyrics were penned by Raqeeb Alam, while the music for the film is composed by Arjun Janya 

Why Did Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song Face Backlash Online?

 Set in a dance-bar setting, the‘Sarke Chunar’ song features Nora Fatehi performing with a large group of backup dancers. The promo released last week showed her in a ghagra choli, dancing in a crowded setup. 

However, after the full lyrical video dropped on Sunday, attention quickly shifted to the lyrics, triggering widespread criticism and backlash across social media. 

One user wrote, “Is there even a censor board in India? How are such vulgar, double-meaning songs allowed to go mainstream?” 

Second user commented, “Bollywood and the film industry are again spreading filth instead of item songs. How can Nora Fatehi use so many obscene words in her song?”

Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song Complaint 

An advocate has moved the CBFC, seeking an immediate ban and removal of the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, alleging that its lyrics and visuals are obscene and potentially harmful, particularly for minors.

The complaint claims that the track, which was released on YouTube and widely shared across social media, contains “highly vulgar and sexually suggestive” content. It further argues that the picturisation and choreography are provocative in nature and promote obscenity, thereby impacting public decency.

 The complaint has also stated that certain lyrics are explicitly objectionable and not suitable for general audiences, especially given their easy accessibility to children. Concerns have been raised that such content, when freely available online, exposes minors to material that is inappropriate for their age. 

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses Rs 130 Crore In Pre-Sales; Sparks Record-Breaking Hype Before Release 

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 1:55 PM IST
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Tags: CBFC complaint Sarke Chunarhome-hero-pos-10nora fatehi item songNora Fatehi new songnora fatehi new song lyricsNora Fatehi Sarke Chunar controversyNora Fatehi vulgar song rowSanjay Dutt Nora Fatehi song KD The DevilSarke Chunar song removed YouTubeSarke Chunar Teri Sarke

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Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India

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Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India
Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India
Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India
Nora Fatehi–Sanjay Dutt ‘Sarke Chunar’ Song With ‘Vulgar’ Lyrics Taken Down After CBFC Complaint, Faces Ban Calls in India

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