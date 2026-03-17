Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking LIVE Updates: Ranveer Singh’s Film Crosses Rs 130 Crore In Pre-Sales; Sparks Record-Breaking Hype Before Release

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is already making headlines even before hitting theatres. The film has reportedly crossed around Rs 130 crore in global advance bookings, setting the stage for one of the biggest openings in recent times.

The Aditya Dhar directorial is slated to release on March 19, with paid previews beginning a day earlier. The strong pre-sales reflect the huge buzz around the sequel, which follows the success of the first Dhurandhar film.

Record-Breaking Advance Sales Across Markets

The film has seen an exceptional response both in India and overseas. In the domestic market, lakhs of tickets have already been sold for preview shows, contributing significantly to early earnings.

Globally, the numbers are even more impressive. The film has crossed major milestones in advance bookings, with strong traction in North America and other international circuits.

Earlier reports also indicated that the film had already crossed Rs 50–60 crore in worldwide pre-sales within days of opening bookings, showing steady momentum leading up to release.

Paid Previews Boost Early Numbers

A key factor behind the film’s massive pre-release business is its paid preview strategy. Advance booking for these shows alone has generated significant revenue, with crores already collected before the official opening day.

The film has also sold hundreds of thousands of tickets in India for preview screenings, underlining strong audience demand across multiplexes and single screens.

High Expectations After Blockbuster First Part

The buzz around Dhurandhar 2 is driven largely by the blockbuster success of its predecessor, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025. That success has translated into strong anticipation for the sequel.

With record-breaking advance bookings and strong global interest, the Ranveer Singh starrer is now expected to open big at the box office. Trade analysts believe the film could set new benchmarks if the momentum continues post-release.

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