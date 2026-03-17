Jannat Zubair Attacked? Laughter Chefs Fame, Brother Ayaan Face Alleged ‘Physical Assault’, Daylight Highway Chase Horror

Jannat Zubair, known for Laughter Chefs, and her younger brother Ayaan Zubair were reportedly involved in a shocking road incident in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, on Monday. The actress later issued a statement on her Instagram handle, confirming that both siblings are safe. She also stated that the police are actively investigating the matter.

Jannat Zubair shared a statement on her Instagram handle, which read, “Hi all, We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support.”







Who is Jannat Zubair?

Jannat Zubair is a prominent actress and social media influencer widely known for her work in Hindi television. She began her career as a child artist in 2011, playing the young protagonist in the popular TV show Phulwa.

Jannat Zubair has become one of India’s most followed social media personalities with a massive 51 million followers on Instagram. She gained significant recognition for her role as Pankti Sharma in the TV serial Tu Aashiqui.

Jannat Zubair also appeared in Bollywood movies, including Hichki, and made her Punjabi film debut with Kulche Chole.

Who is Jannat Zubair’s brother Ayaan?

Jannat Zubair’s brother, Ayaan Zubair, is also an actor and social media influencer with a massive 3.9 million Instagram followers. He made his acting debut in 2013 by playing the young Crown Prince Salim in the historical drama Jodha Akbar.







Ayaan Zubair also worked in renowned TV serials including Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Mahabali Hanuman, and Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai. he also appeared in Bollywood movies including Gully Boy, Baaghi 3, and War.

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