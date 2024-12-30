DeSorbo reflected on her personal growth, emphasizing how transformative her 30s have been. She acknowledged she has changed significantly in recent years but maintains deep respect and affection for Conover, 35.

Paige DeSorbo, 32, announced her split from Craig Conover on the December 30 episode of the “Giggly Squad” podcast, which she co-hosts with Hannah Berner.

“Craig and I have decided to part ways,” the Summer House star shared. “I love him, and I think he loves me. We’ll likely stay friends. No one did anything wrong; it wasn’t a negative situation. It’s just that we both openly expressed what we want for our futures, and I think it’s incredibly empowering to do that in real-time.”

DeSorbo reflected on her personal growth, emphasizing how transformative her 30s have been. She acknowledged she has changed significantly in recent years but maintains deep respect and affection for Conover, 35.

“Craig is one of the best people I’ve ever met. I’ll always be his biggest fan and wish him nothing but the best, which he truly deserves,” she said. “That said, this decision feels right for both of us.”

The breakup news comes shortly after Conover dismissed rumors about their relationship ending during an interview with E! News. At the time, the Southern Charm star had insisted they were still together and spent time with each other every week.

DeSorbo and Conover’s relationship began in 2021 while filming the first season of Winter House. The couple confirmed they were dating in September of that year, attending the wedding of fellow Bravo personalities Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula.

Did Paige DeSorbo Cheat On Her Boyfriend Craig Conover?

During an Amazon Live session in October 23, Paige DeSorbo addressed a fan’s question about Taylor’s comment regarding cheating. “That’s hilarious. Honestly, I wasn’t offended by it at all,” Paige remarked. “It didn’t upset or anger me in the slightest.”

She went on to explain that Craig Conover had a similar perspective. “I think it’s funny because Craig didn’t dwell on it either since he knows I’m tough on men,” Paige said. “I tend to be harsh with most men I interact with because, let’s be honest, men can be the worst. Craig understands this about me because I’m also tough on him. So, I didn’t take it seriously—it’s just me being consistently tough on all men, my boyfriend included.”

“The unknown can be stressful”

Their long-distance relationship saw DeSorbo based in New York City and Conover living in Charleston, South Carolina. Conover previously opened up in September about navigating the challenges of living apart. He emphasized their focus on enjoying the present rather than being overwhelmed by future uncertainties.

“The unknown can be stressful, but we’ve decided not to let it overshadow our happiness today,” Conover explained. “With the ability to travel and use technology, we’ve been fortunate to spend time in both New York and Charleston, two amazing places to live. The hard part is finding the right person, and the rest will work itself out.”

Earlier this month, Conover appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, praising DeSorbo as a “strong, independent, career-driven woman.” He admitted they were taking things day by day and had no immediate plans to get engaged. “We live in the moment instead of obsessing over the future,” he remarked on the December 12 episode.