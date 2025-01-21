Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

A Bangladeshi national has been arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan multiple times during a failed burglary at his Mumbai residence.

Did Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Cross River To Enter India? Sources Reveal

A Bangladeshi national has been arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan multiple times during a failed burglary at his Mumbai residence. Details of the attacker’s illegal entry into India and movements leading up to the incident have now emerged, shedding light on his background and motives.

Bangladeshi National’s Illegal Entry into India and New Identity

The accused, 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, illegally entered India seven months ago by crossing the Dawki River along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya. After entering the country, he stayed in West Bengal for a few weeks before moving to Mumbai in search of work, according to police sources.

To blend in, Shehzad adopted the alias “Bijoy Das” and procured a mobile phone SIM card using the Aadhaar card of a local resident in Bengal. The SIM card was registered under the name Khukumoni Jahangir Sekha, police revealed. Once in Mumbai, Shehzad deliberately sought jobs that did not require any official documentation, further concealing his illegal status.

The Attack on Saif Ali Khan

The attack occurred in the early hours of January 16 at Saif Ali Khan’s residence on the 12th floor of the upscale “Satguru Sharan” building in Bandra, Mumbai. During a burglary attempt, Shehzad reportedly stabbed the actor six times after Khan tried to apprehend him.

Doctors who treated Khan removed a 2.5-inch piece of a broken knife from his spine during emergency surgery. They noted that the knife had narrowly missed causing a severe injury by just 2 millimeters. The actor was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after recovering from his injuries.

Eyewitness Accounts of the Incident

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s wife, recounted the harrowing incident in her police statement. “The attacker was aggressive. I saw him attack Saif repeatedly… Our priority was to take Saif to the hospital,” she said.

Eliyama Philips, a nurse caring for the couple’s younger son, Jehangir (Jeh), was the first to encounter the intruder. She reported that the accused demanded ₹1 crore during the intrusion.

Details of the Bangladeshi National’s Escape and Arrest

After stabbing Saif Ali Khan, Shehzad reportedly hid in the garden of the building for two hours before fleeing. The Mumbai Police and Crime Branch launched a massive manhunt, analyzing CCTV footage from multiple locations to track his movements.

After 70 hours of intense investigation, Shehzad was arrested near Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, Thane, approximately 35 kilometers from the actor’s residence.

Following his arrest on Sunday, Shehzad was remanded in police custody for five days. Investigations are ongoing to determine how he managed to stay undetected in India for months and whether he had any accomplices.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Reaches Home Amid Tight Security Days After Deadly Knife Attack- Watch Video Here!

Filed under

sa Saif Ali Khan Attack Case

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

How Vitamin D Can Help Manage Diabetes, Know The Importance Of Regular Testing

How Vitamin D Can Help Manage Diabetes, Know The Importance Of Regular Testing

‘Trump’s Tariff Plans As Part Of A Disruptive Tactic’, Says Justin Trudeau

‘Trump’s Tariff Plans As Part Of A Disruptive Tactic’, Says Justin Trudeau

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

Did Elon Musk Do A Nazi Gesture At Trump’s Inauguration? Tech Billionaire Finally Responds

Did Elon Musk Do A Nazi Gesture At Trump’s Inauguration? Tech Billionaire Finally Responds

Brazil Drought Threatens Global Coffee Supplies; Prices Surge Worldwide

Brazil Drought Threatens Global Coffee Supplies; Prices Surge Worldwide

Entertainment

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

Netflix Adds 18.9 Million Subscribers, Announces Price Hikes in Key Markets

‘Security Guards Were Sleeping’: Cops Reveal In The Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

‘Security Guards Were Sleeping’: Cops Reveal In The Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth: How Does Justin Bieber’s Wife Make Money?

Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Headed To Divorce? Baby Singer Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Are Justin And Hailey Bieber Headed To Divorce? Baby Singer Unfollows Wife On Instagram

Who Is The World’s Richest Child Actor With A Net Worth Of $6million At Just 16 Years?

Who Is The World’s Richest Child Actor With A Net Worth Of $6million At Just

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox