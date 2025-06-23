Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy With Hania Aamir Casting, Sardaar Ji 3 Skips India Release Amid Rising Tensions

Superstar Diljit Dosanjh has landed in the eye of a social media storm after casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming Punjabi horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3. As tempers flare and hashtags fly, the film has taken a sharp turn, opting to skip its India release entirely and debut exclusively overseas on Friday, June 27. This bold move follows rising India-Pakistan tensions post the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Sardaar Ji 3: Overseas Hype Builds As Trailer And Song Drop Online

But the show must go on. Unfazed by the controversy, Diljit took to Instagram on Sunday night, dropping the official trailer with the caption, “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN.” That wasn’t all—his team also teased Sohni Lagdi, a vibrant new track featuring Diljit and Hania, set to release today.

As the drama unfolds off-screen, fans are left divided, and the internet is buzzing with reactions.

Hania Aamir’s Casting In Sardaar Ji 3 With Diljit Triggers Fan Outrage

Diljit Dosanjh is receiving criticism for co-starring with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, despite her absence from the film’s teaser. The teaser and songs remain available online, with Neeru Bajwa also featuring in the cast. Following the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, Instagram accounts of Hania Aamir and other Pakistani stars like Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar were blocked in India after a legal request. Film bodies, including FWICE and IMPPA, reiterated their ban on Pakistani actors. Hania also faced backlash for alleged anti-India remarks post-Operation Sindoor. Several Diljit fans have voiced disappointment online.

Here’s How Fans Reacted

This was Hania Aamir degrading our India during Op. Sindoor. He and some of our celebrities seriously deserve ban from our industry . Remember this before giving reach, views to this. https://t.co/AVUXz57TB3 pic.twitter.com/yVSAw2oqfm — Chikorita☘️ (@Sam_Writes1) June 23, 2025

After the Pahalgam attack, Diljit Dosanjh neither tweeted nor gave any statement in the media. Why? Because his upcoming film #sardarji3 features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir & he doesn’t want to upset his Pakistani & Khalistani audience.#sardarji3 #haniaamir #Diljit pic.twitter.com/B1cF8HHY5b — Shivam Chauhan (@_shivamchauhan) June 22, 2025

Political Tensions Intensify Controversy Around Sardaar Ji 3

Did you know the announcement of Sardaar Ji 3’s overseas-only release comes just two months after a major escalation in regional tensions?

On April 22, 2025, a deadly terror attack rocked Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The air missile strikes were seen as a direct retaliation. In this charged atmosphere, casting a Pakistani actress and skipping an Indian release has stirred heated public debate.

