Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy With Hania Aamir Casting, Sardaar Ji 3 Skips India Release Amid Rising Tensions

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy With Hania Aamir Casting, Sardaar Ji 3 Skips India Release Amid Rising Tensions

Diljit Dosanjh faces backlash for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. Amid rising India-Pakistan tensions, the film skips an Indian release and premieres overseas on June 27.

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy With Hania Aamir Casting, Sardaar Ji 3 Skips India Release Amid Rising Tensions
Sardaar Ji 3 Skips India Release Amid Rising Tensions

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 12:36:48 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Superstar Diljit Dosanjh has landed in the eye of a social media storm after casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in his upcoming Punjabi horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3. As tempers flare and hashtags fly, the film has taken a sharp turn, opting to skip its India release entirely and debut exclusively overseas on Friday, June 27. This bold move follows rising India-Pakistan tensions post the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Sardaar Ji 3: Overseas Hype Builds As Trailer And Song Drop Online 

But the show must go on. Unfazed by the controversy, Diljit took to Instagram on Sunday night, dropping the official trailer with the caption, “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN.” That wasn’t all—his team also teased Sohni Lagdi, a vibrant new track featuring Diljit and Hania, set to release today.

As the drama unfolds off-screen, fans are left divided, and the internet is buzzing with reactions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) 

Hania Aamir’s Casting In Sardaar Ji 3 With Diljit Triggers Fan Outrage

Diljit Dosanjh is receiving criticism for co-starring with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, despite her absence from the film’s teaser. The teaser and songs remain available online, with Neeru Bajwa also featuring in the cast. Following the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, Instagram accounts of Hania Aamir and other Pakistani stars like Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar were blocked in India after a legal request. Film bodies, including FWICE and IMPPA, reiterated their ban on Pakistani actors. Hania also faced backlash for alleged anti-India remarks post-Operation Sindoor. Several Diljit fans have voiced disappointment online.

Here’s How Fans Reacted

Political Tensions Intensify Controversy Around Sardaar Ji 3

Did you know the announcement of Sardaar Ji 3’s overseas-only release comes just two months after a major escalation in regional tensions?
On April 22, 2025, a deadly terror attack rocked Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The air missile strikes were seen as a direct retaliation. In this charged atmosphere, casting a Pakistani actress and skipping an Indian release has stirred heated public debate.

Also Read: BTS’ SUGA Donates 5 Billion Won to Build Autism Treatment Center, Joins Hands-On Effort to Help Kids Through Music

Tags: diljit dosanjhhania aamirsardaar ji 3sardaar ji 3 controversy,
Advertisement

More News

Ajith Kumar Custodial Death: BJP Slams Stalin’s ‘Sorry’, Demands Justice
ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant Surges To Career-High Rating After Scoring Twin Centuries
Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas
Tamil Nadu Police Brutality: Fresh CCTV Footage Emerges Amid Ajith Kumar Custodial Death Outrage
Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?