LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan emmanuel macron Apple IPhone 17 launch apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Director Raghav Khanna, cricketer Unmukt Chand share insights on 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' documentary

Director Raghav Khanna, cricketer Unmukt Chand share insights on 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' documentary

Director Raghav Khanna, cricketer Unmukt Chand share insights on 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' documentary

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 22:48:18 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): The documentary ‘Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story’ is set to release soon, bringing to the screen the life journey of one of Indian cricket’s most talked-about young talents.

Directed by Raghav Khanna, the film explores Chand’s rise from leading India to victory in the Under-19 World Cup to his decision to leave Indian cricket and move to the United States to continue his career.

Now, ahead of its much-awaited release, the director and Unmukt himself sat down with ANI to share insights.

For Unmukt, the project has been an emotional journey. He compared the experience of attending the premiere to “going into the first game of a tournament,” calling it a “very different experience” for him.

“I play cricket, I’ve always played cricket. I’ve always sort of… going into the first game of a tournament is a different feel altogether, right? I think similarly, it’s going to be like going to the premiere of this documentary on Thursday. But yeah, I mean, I’m very excited for this,” Unmukt told ANI.

Reflecting on his move to the United States, he said, “In 2021, I decided to move to America to pursue my cricket. Again, cricket was very new over there… It’s myself and a few others who have been the first ones to start this whole cricketing migration, you can say. So a lot of players have moved there now from different parts of the world. I really look forward to that in the next few years; US cricket is also going to be… at the top, playing against the top teams, doing well against them.”

Director Raghav Khanna spoke about how a “breakthrough moment” in 2011 inspired him to follow Chand’s story closely.

“In 2011, India won the World Cup after many years. And for an entire generation, including myself, that was a breakthrough moment. The very next year, Unmukt, in Australia, scores a flamboyant century in the final and wins the Under-19 World Cup. Immediately, overnight, he becomes a media sensation. What happens next? A few years later, I clearly remember looking at my phone and seeing a notification: ‘Unmukt Chand retires from Indian cricket.’ That got me thinking–such a bright, prodigious talent. What happened? I realised that there’s a story, and there’s a story beyond cricket,” he said.

Khanna has previously worked on several well-known documentaries, including The Elephant Whisperers, The House of Secrets, The Hunt for Veerappan, and Mumbai Mafia. He is the founder of Riverland Entertainment and has worked with Netflix on multiple major projects.

The documentary is produced by Riverland Entertainment and Tudip Entertainment and is set to be released on September 12. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Cricketdocumentaryraghav-khannaunbroken-the-unmukt-chand-storyunmukt-chand

RELATED News

Raveena Tandon's politcial drama 'Dynasty' to Manav Kaul's 'Real Kashmir Football Club': SonyLIV unveils its 2025 slate
Mathura: Hema Malini meets flood affected victims
Samsung trolls Apple over iPhone 17 launch, netizens in splits
New mythological series 'Kurukshetra' announced
Deepika’s recent Instagram post of her daughter’s first birthday with home-cooked cake goes viral on the internet

LATEST NEWS

Shringar House Of Mangalsutra IPO: Why Retail Investors Are Rushing On Day 1? Check Details
Special Capacity Building course launched to equip sports quota recruitees with professional coaching skills
No MRI Or CT Scan At IHBAS Since 2012, CM Rekha Gupta Expresses Shock
Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate 11th CPA India Region conference in Bengaluru
Dharmendra Pradhan meets ADEK Chairperson, discusses expanding India-UAE education ties
Director Raghav Khanna, cricketer Unmukt Chand share insights on 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' documentary
"My love language…": Deepika Padukone bakes cake for daughter Dua's 1st birthday
Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: India Tops Group A After Thrashing UAE by 9 Wickets
Dwayne Johnson calls his 'The Smashing Machine' co-star Emily Blunt "one of the greatest actors"
Urban Company IPO Day 1: Retail Demand Surges, What’s Behind The Hype?
Director Raghav Khanna, cricketer Unmukt Chand share insights on 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' documentary

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Director Raghav Khanna, cricketer Unmukt Chand share insights on 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' documentary

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Director Raghav Khanna, cricketer Unmukt Chand share insights on 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' documentary
Director Raghav Khanna, cricketer Unmukt Chand share insights on 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' documentary
Director Raghav Khanna, cricketer Unmukt Chand share insights on 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' documentary
Director Raghav Khanna, cricketer Unmukt Chand share insights on 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' documentary

QUICK LINKS