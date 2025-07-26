Do You Know THIS Movie On Kargil War Is The longest Movie In The World

Bollywood has made several war films inspired by real events. Movies like Shershaah, starring Sidharth Malhotra, told the story of Captain Vikram Batra, a Param Vir Chakra awardee.

Another hit was Uri: The Surgical Strike, featuring Vicky Kaushal, which focused on the Indian Army’s special forces’ covert mission.

Both films received praise from audiences and critics. Their run-time remained close to standard Bollywood films — Shershaah ran for 2 hours and 15 minutes, while Uri lasted 2 hours and 18 minutes. However, there is one lesser-known film that goes beyond four hours in duration and depicts the Kargil War in detail.

LOC: Kargil – A 4-Hour-15-Minute War Drama

Director J.P. Dutta made LOC: Kargil, one of the longest films in Indian cinema, based on the 1999 Kargil War. The film runs for 4 hours and 15 minutes, with a detailed account of the conflict between India and Pakistan in the Kargil region of Kashmir along the Line of Control (LOC). The movie includes seven songs, such as Seemayein Bulaye Tujhe, Pyaar Bhara Geet, and Khush Rehna. Music director Anu Malik composed the soundtrack, while lyricist Javed Akhtar penned the songs. Despite its length and heavy subject, the film aimed to showcase the bravery of Indian soldiers.

Big Star Cast and Historical Context

LOC: Kargil released on December 12, 2003, and featured a large ensemble cast. Actors like Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon, Kareena Kapoor, Namrata Shirodkar, and Ashutosh Rana played major roles. The film told several real-life stories of Indian soldiers who fought during the 1999 Kargil War.

Although the film did not succeed commercially at the box office, it served as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the line of duty. The film focused on multiple regiments and personal accounts of bravery.

A song dedicated to the heroes of the war:

Where to Watch LOC: Kargil Online

LOC: Kargil is currently available on Amazon Prime Video for streaming. Those who missed the film at the time of its release can now watch it online. The film offers viewers a chance to understand the scale of the Kargil conflict and the sacrifices of Indian soldiers. It is one of the few Bollywood movies that documents such a significant military operation in such detail. As India continues to honour the memories of its soldiers on occasions like Kargil Vijay Diwas, LOC: Kargil stands as a cinematic effort to preserve their stories for future generations.