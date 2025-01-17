Trump's decision quickly faced criticism from various quarters, with many questioning the relevance of the three celebrities in today’s Hollywood.

In a recent announcement made on Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump revealed his decision to appoint Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone as “Special Ambassadors” to Hollywood. This move comes just days before his Inauguration Day, and it has sparked considerable backlash from critics.

Trump’s Vision for Hollywood

Trump expressed that it was his “honor” to announce the selection of these actors, calling Hollywood a “great but very troubled place.” He outlined his plan to revitalize the entertainment industry, which he claimed had lost significant business to foreign countries in recent years.

According to Trump, these three individuals will act as his “eyes and ears” in Hollywood, offering advice to help restore the industry to its former glory, which he envisions as the “Golden Age of Hollywood.”

Critics Question the Choices

Trump’s decision quickly faced criticism from various quarters, with many questioning the relevance of the three celebrities in today’s Hollywood. Some argued that Gibson, Voight, and Stallone have not been prominent figures in the industry for years and would not be taken seriously.

Others mocked Trump’s decision, suggesting that by appointing “old celebrities,” he was ironically reinforcing the “elite” persona that his supporters typically criticize.

Stallone, Voight, and Gibson have long been vocal supporters of Trump. Voight, in particular, had a seat on the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, a position he secured in 2019. Stallone, in a speech following Trump’s election, even referred to him as “the second George Washington,” comparing Trump’s impact on the country to that of the nation’s first president.

Controversial Remarks from Gibson

Gibson has made headlines in the past for controversial remarks, including derogatory comments about Kamala Harris’ intelligence, which he compared to a “fence post.” He also expressed disdain for California Governor Gavin Newsom, blaming him for the state’s challenges, including the recent wildfires that destroyed numerous celebrity homes, including Gibson’s.

Trump’s announcement continues to stir debate, as the involvement of these high-profile figures raises questions about their role in his administration’s plans for Hollywood.