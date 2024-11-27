Don’t Miss Out! Get A Free Pushpa 2 Movie Voucher With Every Grocery Order On BlinkIt – Find Out How!

This offer is available only for a limited time, making it a perfect opportunity for fans of Allu Arjun and Pushpa to stock up on their grocery essentials while simultaneously securing a spot in the theater for the movie. (Read more below)

In an exciting new promotional offer, Blink It, the popular e-commerce company, has partnered with the highly anticipated movie Pushpa 2 to provide its customers with a chance to watch the film for free. From November 23 to November 29, customers who place grocery orders (worth ₹999 or more) through Blink It will receive a ₹200 movie ticket voucher for Pushpa 2. This limited-time offer is expected to be a hit among movie buffs and grocery shoppers alike, especially with the film’s impending release on December 5.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is the second part of the blockbuster Pushpa franchise, which took the nation by storm in 2021. As anticipation for the sequel grows, Blink It is capitalizing on the film’s popularity to attract more customers, offering them an exclusive opportunity to grab a ticket voucher for the much-awaited movie.

The offer is simple: shop for ₹999 or more worth of groceries, and Blink It will reward you with a ₹200 voucher that can be redeemed for a ticket to see Pushpa 2. Customers need not wait for movie ticket bookings to open as this promotion allows them to get a voucher ahead of time, ensuring they don’t miss out on this grand cinematic experience. While advance bookings for the movie are already open overseas, movie lovers in India are eagerly awaiting the official booking dates to open.

This offer is available only for a limited time, making it a perfect opportunity for fans of Allu Arjun and Pushpa to stock up on their grocery essentials while simultaneously securing a spot in the theater for the movie. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the franchise or a newcomer eager to see the action unfold, Blink It’s offer provides a unique way to enjoy the best of both worlds—groceries and cinema.

So, if you’re planning your grocery shopping this week, why not make it more exciting with a free movie voucher? Blink It’s Pushpa 2 ticket giveaway is the ultimate way to enjoy shopping and cinema in one go.

