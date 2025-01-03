Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
we-woman

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All The Lyrics From Rapper’s Freestyle

Drake continues to weigh in on major discussions within hip-hop culture, including his ongoing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. Read on to know all the details

Drake’s New Diss Track For Arch Rival Kendrick Lamar Gets Deleted Within Minutes, Here’s All The Lyrics From Rapper’s Freestyle

Drake has surprised fans with a new freestyle over a Conductor Williams beat, featured in a now-deleted music video from the producer. The track showcases the Toronto rapper’s introspective bars, engaging wordplay, and sharp reflections, leaving fans thrilled and eager for more.

Drake’s New Freestyle Deleted?

The mellow yet confident freestyle offers a glimpse into Drake’s current mindset. While some lyrics could be linked to his ongoing rap feuds and recent headlines, fans are focusing on enjoying the performance rather than deciphering subliminal messages.

It’s unclear when this freestyle was recorded or whether it will be officially released. However, the excitement it has generated among Drake’s die-hard supporters is undeniable.

Fans are speculating whether this freestyle hints at a future project, although it’s unlikely to match the style of his upcoming collaboration album with PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Lyrics From Drake’s New Freestyle Aimed At Kendrick Lamar

“The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets/ Seemed like they loved every minute, just know this sh*t is personal to us, and it wasn’t just business.”

“Sure convinced the gang this shit is rooted in love when it isn’t… I guess now you boys got to abandon your summer tradition/ Cold shoulders I gave in the Hamptons, it come with the distance/Figured we was always gon’ be close, like ovens and kitchens/ I was sadly mistaken, the loyalty wasn’t a given.”

“I don’t have a drinkin’ problem, I got a subtle addiction/ I got my father’s habits and I got my mother’s permission.”

Exciting Collaborations on the Horizon

The OVO family may also see growth in 2025, with hints of new collaborations. Smiley recently revealed that a Drake collab is “coming very soon,” a long-awaited follow-up to their 2021 work together. Combined with the PARTYNEXTDOOR project, fans can look forward to more impactful releases from the OVO roster.

Drake Vs Kendrick

Drake continues to weigh in on major discussions within hip-hop culture, including his ongoing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar. He has also been linked to debates involving figures like Cam’ron and Mase in their dispute with journalist Elliott Wilson, with whom Drake has reportedly had past issues.

While much of this remains speculative, it adds intrigue to Drake’s evolving musical journey, offering fans plenty to anticipate in the coming year.

