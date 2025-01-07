Home
Wednesday, January 8, 2025
Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For TRP Drop In ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

Ram Kapoor opened up about the infamous lip-lock scene with his co-star Sakshi Tanwar in the iconic drama, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Ekta Kapoor Slams ‘Unprofessional Actors’ In Cryptic Post After Ram Kapoor Blames Intimate Scene For TRP Drop In ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’

TV shows Producer Ekta Kapoor, known for her outspoken nature, took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic story, where without directly naming any one, she took a jibe at “unprofessional actors.”

Ekta wrote, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk’…… but there is dignity in silence.”

This story left many puzzled, with people speculating about who it might refer to. It surfaced at a time when Ram Kapoor, in a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, opened up about the infamous lip-lock scene with his co-star Sakshi Tanwar in the iconic drama of Indian Telivision, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

The drama, that aired in 2011, remains etched in the hearts of its audience. Featuring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, the show depicted a mature love story that resonated with viewers across generations.

However, it also became a topic of heated debate when it showcased the first-ever intimate scene on Indian television.

Ram Kapoor described the hesitance and deliberations leading up to the scene, highlighting how both Sakshi and him approached the situation with utmost professionalism.

Ram mentioned seeking his wife Gautami Kapoor’s approval and receiving assurance from Sakshi’s father, who expressed trust in him.

Ram recalled telling Ekta Kapoor about his reservations regarding the scene, given television’s family-oriented audience.

However, according to him, it was Ekta who insisted on including the bold moment, confident that it would add depth to the story. Ram claimed that while the scene garnered widespread attention, it also led to a significant dip in the show’s TRPs.

The interview didn’t fit right with Ekta, who then accused Ram of spreading misleading information and stated that she was choosing to remain silent out of dignity, though she implied she could refute the claims if needed.

Filed under

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Ekta Kapoor Indian TV Drama Ram Kapoor

