Eminem Fans Disappointed As Special Guest Fails To Appear At VMAs

In a major letdown, a highly anticipated special guest failed to make a live appearance during his performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, leaving Eminem fans disappointed.

Fans were upset, when Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, did not join Eminem live on stage. Instead, he appeared virtually via a screen.

This letdown was particularly noticeable given that Jelly Roll had recently performed live at WWE’s SummerSlam event.

Later, on social media, fans expressed their frustration, with one user saying, “Who else was hoping @JellyRoll615 would make a live appearance with @Eminem?”

Another echoing similar sentiments said “Jelly Roll couldn’t even make it in person? WWE got him to swing a steel chair, but MTV only got a pre-taped video?”

But, despite the virtual appearance, Jelly Roll had previously expressed his gratitude for Eminem’s support. In an Instagram post, he shared his admiration for Eminem, calling him a childhood hero and recalling how he related deeply to Eminem’s music during his formative years.

Meanwhile, despite the disappointment over the special guest, Eminem’s performance was still widely praised. Many fans took to social media to celebrate his return to the VMAs stage. One user said “This performance is a throwback to the classic Slim Shady and Mockingbird days. Incredible!”

Another praising Eminem’s dedication said “Eminem has just found out his mum has terminal cancer and still performed for his fans. Eminem, you are a legend and the GOAT. Thank you for everything.”

For unversed, the 51-year-old rapper recently made a dramatic entrance in his iconic Slim Shady persona. Complete with bleached hair, he took the stage to perform tracks from his latest album, ‘The Death of Slim Shady’.

Moreover, the performance also included his hit single “Houdini” and “Somebody Save Me,” featuring country-rapper Jelly Roll.