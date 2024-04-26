What Is The Name Of Eminem's New Album? Rap Icon's New Project In 4 Years Might Be His Last

Eminem has revealed that his upcoming 12th studio album, titled “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace),” is set to release this summer. Making an appearance during the NFL Draft in Detroit tonight, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, also dropped a teaser trailer on social media. The trailer features a crime reporter discussing the demise of Eminem’s alter ego, Slim Shady.

When Is Eminem Releasing His New Album?

Slim Shady, introduced in 1997 with the Slim Shady EP followed by The Slim Shady LP in 1999, has been a significant persona for Eminem. A cameo by 50 Cent is included in the clip, where he remarks, “He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath.”

The reporter goes on to speculate that Slim Shady’s provocative lyrics and controversial behavior may have played a role in his demise. The trailer concludes with Eminem himself appearing, expressing, “I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim.”

Eminem’s previous album, “Music to Be Murdered By,” was released in January 2020. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured the hit single “Godzilla,” featuring Juice Wrld, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. A release date is yet to be released. We will keep you posted.

How’s The Internet Reacting To Eminem’s New Album Announcement

The new album sounds like a whodunnit crime storytelling album, a little goofy, where Eminem once again eviscerates himself for all his past sins. Honestly you can’t get any more Eminem than that #TheDeathofSlimShady — Kat (@ghettogospell_) April 26, 2024

Eminem finna make a hall of fame comeback — tezzy (@t6zzy) April 26, 2024

Eminem is a legend and his upcoming album is bound to be epic! Let the countdown to summer begin — luan elzo (@elzo1) April 26, 2024

In 2022, Eminem was honoured with induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame alongside esteemed musicians such as Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon. His longtime collaborator, Dr. Dre, had the privilege of inducting him into the prestigious institution, where he also revealed the anticipation for a new Eminem album during a late-night TV appearance the previous month.

