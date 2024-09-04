In the world of film enthusiasts, some jokes and references can leave people puzzled if they’re not familiar with the context. One such reference is Zack Snyder’s “Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole,” a fantasy film that grossed $139.7 million yet remains a mystery to many. Another is the playful dig at Mark Wahlberg as a hamburger salesman, a nod to his role in “The Happening.” But if you want to impress your friends with some obscure knowledge, bring up Emma Stone’s role in Cameron Crowe’s controversial film “Aloha.”

Released in 2015, “Aloha” stars Stone as Allison Ng, a character supposedly of Hawaiian and Chinese descent. However, Stone’s casting in this role sparked significant backlash, as she does not share this heritage. The film’s timing coincided with the rise of the #OscarsSoWhite movement, which criticized Hollywood for its lack of diversity and representation. Crowe’s film became a symbol of this issue, and now, nearly a decade later, it’s making headlines again as it resurges on Netflix.

According to FlixPatrol, “Aloha” has recently become the second-most-streamed film on Netflix in the U.S., trailing only behind Lee Daniels’ thriller “The Deliverance.” This renewed interest is likely to bring the film’s controversies back into the spotlight.

While the casting of Stone as a multiracial character was problematic, Crowe has defended his decision, stating that Allison Ng was inspired by a real-life individual. In a 2015 blog post, Crowe apologized for the casting choice and expressed regret for any offense caused. Stone has also addressed the criticism, including a viral moment at the 2019 Golden Globes where she publicly apologized after Sandra Oh made a joke about the casting.

Beyond its casting issues, “Aloha” is notable for its disjointed narrative and numerous subplots. The film includes a range of storylines, from Bradley Cooper’s character reconnecting with his ex-girlfriend, played by Rachel McAdams, to Bill Murray’s portrayal of an eccentric billionaire with dubious plans. Behind the scenes, emails from the 2014 Sony hack revealed turmoil during production, with Crowe’s script facing significant challenges.

Despite its re-release on Netflix, “Aloha” has not yet undergone the same critical reevaluation as other romantic comedies from its era. Whether this resurgence will alter its legacy remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Emma Stone continues to thrive in her career, earning accolades including two Oscars and working with acclaimed directors like Yorgos Lanthimos and Julio Torres.

