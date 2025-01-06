Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan With Family Visited Mecca Madina In New Year?

Deepfake is a real challenge and a rising concern in today's world. Studies find that there are thousands landing in the circle of victims of deepfake pornography or altered videos created using AI.

Deepfake is a real challenge and a rising concern in today’s world. Studies find that there are thousands landing in the circle of victims of deepfake pornograpehy or altered videos created using AI. Several Indian celebrities have landed to be the victims of deepfake. Starting from Rashmika Mandana, Katrina Kaif, Amir Khan, Virat Kohli to Journalists, non are left behind.

In the latest target enters Shah Rukh Khan, who is “seen” with his wife Gauri and son Aryan in images purportedly from Mecca.

A photo allegedly showing Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their son Aryan Khan in the holy city of Mecca went viral on social media recently. The image, shared widely around New Year, appeared to depict the family against the backdrop of the grand mosque, sparking widespread curiosity and admiration from fans.

However, it was later revealed that the photo was not genuine but an AI-generated creation. Some Instagram accounts that shared the image acknowledged that it was produced using artificial intelligence, but many other outlets and social media users spread it without verification.

Viral Image Debunked

The image gained traction as fans believed it to be a rare glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and his family visiting Mecca. Various media outlets picked up the story, further fueling the speculation. However, fact-checkers later confirmed that the photo was fabricated, and AI tools were responsible for its creation.

The Role of AI in Shaping Perceptions

The incident highlights the growing influence of AI-generated content and its potential to mislead people. While AI technology can create highly realistic images, it also raises questions about authenticity and the spread of misinformation.

For fans of Shah Rukh Khan, the fabricated photo serves as a reminder to verify information before sharing, especially in an age where technology can blur the line between real and artificial.

