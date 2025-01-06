Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan With Family Visited Mecca Madina In New Year?

Deepfake is a real challenge and a rising concern in today's world. Studies find that there are thousands landing in the circle of victims of deepfake pornography or altered videos created using AI.

Fact Check: Did Shah Rukh Khan With Family Visited Mecca Madina In New Year?

Deepfake is a real challenge and a rising concern in today’s world. Studies find that there are thousands landing in the circle of victims of deepfake pornograpehy or altered videos created using AI. Several Indian celebrities have landed to be the victims of deepfake. Starting from Rashmika Mandana, Katrina Kaif, Amir Khan, Virat Kohli to  Journalists, non are left behind.

In the latest target enters Shah Rukh Khan, who is “seen” with his wife Gauri and son Aryan in images purportedly from Mecca.

A photo allegedly showing Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, and their son Aryan Khan in the holy city of Mecca went viral on social media recently. The image, shared widely around New Year, appeared to depict the family against the backdrop of the grand mosque, sparking widespread curiosity and admiration from fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Abdul Wajeed (@wtv_news_media)

However, it was later revealed that the photo was not genuine but an AI-generated creation. Some Instagram accounts that shared the image acknowledged that it was produced using artificial intelligence, but many other outlets and social media users spread it without verification.

Viral Image Debunked

The image gained traction as fans believed it to be a rare glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and his family visiting Mecca. Various media outlets picked up the story, further fueling the speculation. However, fact-checkers later confirmed that the photo was fabricated, and AI tools were responsible for its creation.

The Role of AI in Shaping Perceptions

The incident highlights the growing influence of AI-generated content and its potential to mislead people. While AI technology can create highly realistic images, it also raises questions about authenticity and the spread of misinformation.

For fans of Shah Rukh Khan, the fabricated photo serves as a reminder to verify information before sharing, especially in an age where technology can blur the line between real and artificial.

Also Read: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka And Rapper Cordae Have Broken Up, ‘No Bad Blood At All’

Filed under

Deepfale Shah Rukh Khan

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Bangladesh: Tribunal Court Issues Second Arrest Warrant Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh: Tribunal Court Issues Second Arrest Warrant Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina

January: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month – Prevention and Early Detection

January: Cervical Cancer Awareness Month – Prevention and Early Detection

Justin Trudeau: From Club Bouncer, TV Host To Youngest Prime Minister, All You Need To Know

Justin Trudeau: From Club Bouncer, TV Host To Youngest Prime Minister, All You Need To...

Accident Victim Body Left On Road For Four Hours Amid MP and UP Police Jurisdiction Dispute

Accident Victim Body Left On Road For Four Hours Amid MP and UP Police Jurisdiction...

Tamil Nadu Reports 2 HMPV Cases, India’s Tally Rises To 5; #Lockdown Trends On Social Media

Tamil Nadu Reports 2 HMPV Cases, India’s Tally Rises To 5; #Lockdown Trends On Social...

Entertainment

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka And Rapper Cordae Have Broken Up, ‘No Bad Blood At All’

Tennis Star Naomi Osaka And Rapper Cordae Have Broken Up, ‘No Bad Blood At All’

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Tom Holland And Zendaya Are Now Officially Engaged: What Are Their Wedding Plans?

Ajith Kumar Returns To The Big Screen: Good Bad Ugly Release Date Announced!

Ajith Kumar Returns To The Big Screen: Good Bad Ugly Release Date Announced!

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox