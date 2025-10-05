LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Factbox-Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' album sets stage to break records

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 5, 2025 08:49:02 IST

(Reuters) -Taylor Swift's 12th studio album "The Life of a Showgirl" on Friday debuted to midnight Target runs, theater-release parties and glitzy pop-ups that lit up the United States, from New York to Los Angeles. "The Tortured Poets Department", her last album, had opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and moved the equivalent of 8 million albums in the U.S., according to music sales data from Luminate. The new record also looks set for a massive uptake from her global fan base, despite a mixed reception from the music press. Here's how the latest Swift release is gathering steam and engagement across platforms: Spotify ** Swift shattered a Spotify record for 2025 with "The Life of a Showgirl" ** By August 28, the album had more than 6 million pre-saves, becoming the most pre-saved album countdown page in platform history ** On October 3, the album became the most streamed on the platform in a single day this year, hitting the milestone in under 11 hours ** More than 1.2 million fans are listening to the album on the platform currently TikTok ** Swift was the most searched-for music artist globally over the past seven days, according to TikTok data ** In the month leading up to the release, TikTok said #TSthelifeofashowgirl was among the top hashtags related to the album, amassing 180,000 posts – a 5,500% month-on-month increase Album-fueled cinema rush ** AMC Entertainment's domestic box office forecast has been consistent at $25 million to $30 million for the weekend release of the "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl" companion movie, according to a person familiar with the matter ** Given the two‑week window from announcement to showtimes, no Thursday previews to boost Friday, and a $12 ticket price versus $19.98 for the Eras Tour, a domestic opening of $25 million to $30 million is realistic, the person said Recording Industry Association of America ** The Recording Industry Association of America said on Tuesday in a post on Instagram that Swift is now the first and only female artist in history to surpass 100 million album sales ** According to information available on the RIAA's website, she has sold 105 million albums to date and is sixth on the list of most albums sold after music legends like The Beatles, Garth Brooks, Elvis Presley, Eagles and Led Zeppelin. (Reporting by Kritika Lamba, Jaspreet Singh and Arsheeya Bajwa in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2025 8:49 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
