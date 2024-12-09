Fahadh Faasil’s Bollywood Debut Movie With Imtiaz Ali Will Be Called Idiots Of Istanbul

The film will be shot in a single stretch over three months, with locations spanning India and Europe. Pre-production is already underway, with Ali finalizing the script and having completed location scouting.

Renowned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is venturing into a new genre with his next project, Idiots of Istanbul, a slice-of-life romantic comedy.

According to insiders, the title reflects the lighthearted nature of the story, which follows two central characters on a journey to Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city. “The story’s tone and character arcs necessitate a unique title like Idiots of Istanbul,” a source explained.

“Imtiaz Ali’s shift from intense romances to a breezy rom-com demanded this change, and it pairs perfectly with the casting of a versatile talent like Fahadh Faasil. The actor is equally thrilled to collaborate with Imtiaz Ali and the team.”

Filming Schedule and Preparation

The film will be shot in a single stretch over three months, with locations spanning India and Europe. Pre-production is already underway, with Ali finalizing the script and having completed location scouting. The project aims to showcase a fresh side of both Fahadh Faasil and Triptii Dimri.

Fahadh Faasil is currently enjoying immense success with recent hits like Pushpa 2: The Rule and Aavesham. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri is riding high after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She is also working on Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film opposite Shahid Kapoor and an untitled Anurag Basu directorial alongside Kartik Aaryan.

“The chemistry between Fahadh and Triptii is expected to be a highlight of the film,” the source added. “Both actors are eager to bring their dynamic characters to life, promising an engaging and entertaining experience for audiences.”

With Idiots of Istanbul, Imtiaz Ali is set to explore uncharted territory, making this an eagerly anticipated project in the world of Indian cinema.