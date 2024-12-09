Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Golden Globes 2025: How To Watch The 82nd Edition Of The Coveted Award Ceremony On TV And OTT

The 82nd annual Golden Globes promises to be a night of glamour, laughter, and recognition. With a blend of highly anticipated nominees, a dynamic new host, and the honoring of industry icons, it is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

Golden Globes 2025: How To Watch The 82nd Edition Of The Coveted Award Ceremony On TV And OTT

The 2025 Golden Globes will officially launch the awards season, celebrating outstanding achievements in film and television. The event, known for bringing Hollywood’s brightest stars together, promises a mix of glamour and recognition for exceptional performances.

The 2024 ceremony saw Oppenheimer dominate with five wins, including Best Motion Picture — Drama. However, much of the buzz revolved around Taylor Swift, who, despite not winning for her Eras Tour concert film, made headlines for her dazzling green sequin dress and memorable interactions, from jokes to memes.

Barbie ultimately won in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category, but Swift remained a fan favorite on the red carpet.

Key Details About the 2025 Golden Globes

Host: Comedian Nikki Glaser will take on hosting duties for the first time. She sought advice from past host Ricky Gervais, who encouraged her to stay authentic and embrace her comedic style.

Date & Location: The awards will air live from Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch: The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+.

Special Honorees for 2025

Two recipients have already been announced for their prestigious contributions:

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Viola Davis will be honored for her remarkable impact on the film industry.

Carol Burnett Award: Ted Danson will receive this accolade, recognizing his excellence in television.

Both honorees will first be celebrated at a gala dinner on January 3 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel before their formal segments during the televised event.

A Night to Celebrate Hollywood Excellence

The 82nd annual Golden Globes promises to be a night of glamour, laughter, and recognition. With a blend of highly anticipated nominees, a dynamic new host, and the honoring of industry icons, it is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

MUST READ: Golden Globes 2025: Here Is The Full List Of Nominees

