Home > Entertainment > Fatima Bosch Miss Universe 2025 Prize: Cash, Salary, Apartment & Perks – What the Winner Gets

Fatima Bosch Miss Universe 2025 Prize: Cash, Salary, Apartment & Perks – What the Winner Gets

Discover what Miss Universe 2025 winner Fátima Bosch receives - cash prize, monthly salary, NYC apartment, perks, crown benefits and global opportunities.

Fatima Bosch Miss Universe 2025 Prize: Cash, Salary, Apartment & Perks – What the Winner Gets

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 21, 2025 11:11:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fatima Bosch Miss Universe 2025 Prize: Cash, Salary, Apartment & Perks – What the Winner Gets

Fátima Bosch of Mexico, the newly crowned Miss Universe 2025, will walk away not only with that prestigious title, but with a list of impressive rewards. Included in the benefits of becoming Miss Universe, from monetary to luxury living, is a life-changing advance on the perks associated with the Miss Universe crown. Here is a simplified summary of what the winner receives.

Inside of a Large Cash Advance

As one of the greatest benefits to the winner of Miss Universe, there is a cash advance of around USD 250,000. This is the initial reward for the winner to assist her during her first year of responsibilities, travel, and of course representing the world.

Monthly Salary and Travel Expenses Included

In addition to the cash advance mentioned earlier, Fátima Bosch will also receive a monthly salary of what is reported to be nearly USD 50,000. The salary will cover travel, official appearances, official training, and other official duties. Since the new Miss Universe spends most of the year attending global events, this salary will support the Miss Universe during her year of reign.

A Luxury Apartment in New York City

One of the more exciting perks is a fully furnished, rent-free luxury apartment in New York City, where the Miss Universe organization is located. Throughout her entire year of reign, Fátima will reside in New York, where she will have full access to security, facilities, and personal assistance.

Styling Assistance

Miss Universe winners receive styling support throughout the year. Fátima Bosch will be connected with major fashion designers, makeup artists, and hair stylists to always prepare her for meetings, photoshoots, and international appearances.

The Miss Universe Crown

While she does not keep the crown long-term, Fátima will wear the Miss Universe crown, valued at over USD 5 million, while making her major public appearances. It will serve as a reminder of her global quest and victory.

Brand Deals & Future Potential 

Miss Universe winners generally will receive endorsement deals with major brands, modeling contracts, and speaking opportunities after the crown, All this is to say that Fátima Bosch will be on the receivers list of major brand, likely with the prior winners, and leveraged toward her global brand potential and career opportunities.

ALSO READ: Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico's Fátima Bosch Crowned Champion as India's Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 11:11 AM IST
Fatima Bosch Miss Universe 2025 Prize: Cash, Salary, Apartment & Perks – What the Winner Gets

Fatima Bosch Miss Universe 2025 Prize: Cash, Salary, Apartment & Perks – What the Winner Gets

QUICK LINKS