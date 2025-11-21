Miss Universe 2025 Winner: Mexico’s Fátima Bosch Crowned Champion as India’s Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12

Miss Universe 2025 Winner: The Miss Universe 2025 grand finale ended beautifully, with Fátima Bosch of Mexico taking the crown of Miss Universe. Throughout the competition, she stood out with her remarkable confidence, poise, and presence.

Fátima Bosch Takes Center Stage on the Global Stage

Throughout the event, Fátima Bosch was amazing at every round of competition, from the national costume to the evening gown round. Audience members watched and noticed her poise and grace in these rounds. In the question and answer round, Fátima Bosch answered a question about a world united around women’s empowerment with confidence.

Fátima Bosch’s victory is a great crowning achievement for Miss Universe in Mexico and earns yet another crown for Mexico.

Who Is Fátima Bosch?

Fátima Bosch is the newly crowned Miss Universe 2025 from Mexico. A model, advocate and eloquent public speaker known for her elegance, confidence and advocacy for women’s empowerment through multiple organizations, Bosch has worked toward initiatives supporting education and equality. With her inspiring journey, which includes overcoming an enormous controversy earlier this month, she has made waves as one of the most talked about winners in recent Miss Universe history.

Thailand’s Praveenar Singh bags the title for Runner Up

Thailand’s Praveenar Singh took the title of Runner Up at Miss Universe 2025, dazzling the audience with her grace, confidence, and strong advocacy. Born and raised in Chiang Mai to a Thai-Indian family, Singh proudly represented her multicultural identity on the Miss Universe stage. She actively participates in several impactful initiatives including “Be an Ally, Not a Bully,” “We Unite,” and “Shero” which advocate for support of kindness, solidarity, and empowerment of women. During the competition, she captivated the audience with her impressive stage presence, high caliber answers to questions, and advocacy to social causes making her one of the unforgettable contestants of the night.

India’s Manika Vishwakarma Misses Top 12

India’s contestant Manika Vishwakarma missed the Top 12 this year. She was confident and talented but just missing out on the Top 12 of this extremely competitive edition of pageant.

Fans back home were disappointed about Manika’s placement but applauded her journey and hard work. Manika’s attendance on the impressive global platform continues to empower many young women in India.

A Spectacular Final Full of Emotions

The finale featured lively performances, sparkling gowns, and emotional moments, including Miss Universe 2024 Victoria Kjær Theilvig taking her final walk. The new Miss Universe crown was also presented.

As Fátima Bosch begins her reign, the world awaits to see the impact she will have as the newly crown Miss Universe 2025.