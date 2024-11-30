Home
Saturday, November 30, 2024
FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Kapoor invited her to his residence on November 26, 2024, to discuss a film project.

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

Mumbai Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Sharad Kapoor for allegedly molesting a 32-year-old woman. The case has been registered under Sections 74, 75, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Khar Police Station.

Allegations Against the Actor

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that Kapoor invited her to his residence on November 26, 2024, to discuss a film project. Upon arrival, she claimed Kapoor behaved inappropriately, called her into his bedroom, and touched her without consent. She further alleged that he sent her lewd messages and a voice note on WhatsApp following the incident.

According to police officials, the complainant had initially come into contact with Kapoor through Facebook and later communicated with him via video calls. She stated that Kapoor’s actions caused her significant distress and prompted her to seek legal action.

An FIR was filed on November 27, 2024. The police have recorded the victim’s statement, and Kapoor has been summoned for questioning. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Sharad Kapoor, who debuted in Bollywood with Mera Pyara Bharat in 1994, is best known for his roles in films such as Josh, Lakshya, and LOC Kargil. He has predominantly played supporting and antagonistic roles in the industry. His recent work includes a role in the political drama Jai Ho starring Salman Khan.

As of now, Kapoor has not issued any official statement regarding the allegations. Further developments in the case are awaited as the investigation continues.

ALSO READ: AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

