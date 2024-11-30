Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

The Brownprint India Tour, organized by White Fox India, will see Dhillon perform in three cities, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon landed in Mumbai on Saturday morning, marking the start of his highly anticipated Brownprint India Tour.

The Canada-based singer, known for Brown Munde and Excuses, is accompanied by his longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

Dressed in a casual all-black outfit, Dhillon flashed a smile, even posing for pictures, as he was warmly greeted by fans and paparazzi at the airport.

About the Tour

The Brownprint India Tour, organized by White Fox India, will see Dhillon perform in three cities. The tour kicks off in Mumbai on December 7, followed by a performance in New Delhi on December 14, and wraps up in Chandigarh on December 21.

This marks Dhillon’s second tour in India, following his debut performances in 2021. Sharing his excitement on Instagram earlier, the singer wrote, “I’ve been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA, LET’S GO!”

Fans can expect a dynamic setlist featuring Dhillon’s most beloved tracks, including Insane, With You, and Excuses. He is also set to perform new songs from his latest EP, The Brownprint, such as Bora Bora and Old Money.

Speaking about the tour, Dhillon expressed his gratitude for the support from his Indian fans, saying, “The love and support I’ve received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can’t wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live.”

This tour comes after a challenging year for Dhillon, including a September incident in Canada involving an attack outside his home. Despite the challenges, the artist remains focused on his music and reconnecting with his fans in India.

The three-city tour is set to bring the electrifying energy of Punjabi music to audiences, promising an unforgettable experience for fans across Mumbai, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

ALSO READ: Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert

Filed under

AP DHILLON CONCERT AP DHILLON CONCERT INDIA Brownprint India Tour Punjabi singer

Advertisement

Also Read

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

Video: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On AAP Convener, Arrested

Video: Arvind Kejriwal Attacked In Delhi: Man Throws Liquid On AAP Convener, Arrested

Cyclone Fengal: Where Is It Now and What More To Expect As It Approaches? Check The Latest Updates!

Cyclone Fengal: Where Is It Now and What More To Expect As It Approaches? Check...

Another ISKCON Priest Arrested In Bangladesh: Shyam Das Prabhu Detained Without Warrant

Another ISKCON Priest Arrested In Bangladesh: Shyam Das Prabhu Detained Without Warrant

Bengaluru Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Rain, Cooler Temperatures Due To Cyclone Fengal – What To Expect

Bengaluru Weather Alert: IMD Warns of Rain, Cooler Temperatures Due To Cyclone Fengal – What...

Entertainment

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

FIR Filed Against Actor Sharad Kapoor For Alleged ‘Sexual Harrasment’

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After Legal Defeat

Harry Potter’s ‘Ron Weasley’, Actor Rupert Grint Ordered To Pay £1.8 Million In Tax After

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours In São Paulo

New York-Based Brazilian Model Luciana Curtis And family Abducted At Gun Point For 12 Hours

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

Oscar-Nominated Producer Adam Somner Passes Away at 57: Hollywood Pays Tribute

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

ADOR ‘Mistreated’ New Jeans? Here’s WHAT Kpop Girl Group Says Amid Split From Agency

Advertisement

Lifestyle

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

What Science Says About The Cause Of Long Covid, A ‘Long Infection’

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Boots Clinique Gift Sets: Incredible Deals That Shoppers Are Rushing to Grab

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Are These 5 ‘Thakela’ Breakfasts Dragging You Down? Find Out Now

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The Truth

Can Drinking 2 Cups Of Water Before Meals Help With Weight Loss? Study Reveals The

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body And Mind

Why You Should Take The Stairs Instead Of Elevator, Study Finds Benefits For Your Body

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox