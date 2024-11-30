AP Dhillon Arrives In Mumbai Ahead Of Brownprint India Tour

The Brownprint India Tour, organized by White Fox India, will see Dhillon perform in three cities, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon landed in Mumbai on Saturday morning, marking the start of his highly anticipated Brownprint India Tour.

The Canada-based singer, known for Brown Munde and Excuses, is accompanied by his longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon.

Dressed in a casual all-black outfit, Dhillon flashed a smile, even posing for pictures, as he was warmly greeted by fans and paparazzi at the airport.

About the Tour

The Brownprint India Tour, organized by White Fox India, will see Dhillon perform in three cities. The tour kicks off in Mumbai on December 7, followed by a performance in New Delhi on December 14, and wraps up in Chandigarh on December 21.

This marks Dhillon’s second tour in India, following his debut performances in 2021. Sharing his excitement on Instagram earlier, the singer wrote, “I’ve been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA, LET’S GO!”

Fans can expect a dynamic setlist featuring Dhillon’s most beloved tracks, including Insane, With You, and Excuses. He is also set to perform new songs from his latest EP, The Brownprint, such as Bora Bora and Old Money.

Speaking about the tour, Dhillon expressed his gratitude for the support from his Indian fans, saying, “The love and support I’ve received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can’t wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of The Brownprint live.”

This tour comes after a challenging year for Dhillon, including a September incident in Canada involving an attack outside his home. Despite the challenges, the artist remains focused on his music and reconnecting with his fans in India.

The three-city tour is set to bring the electrifying energy of Punjabi music to audiences, promising an unforgettable experience for fans across Mumbai, Delhi, and Chandigarh.

ALSO READ: Video: Dua Lipa Spotted With Beau Callum Turner In Mumbai Ahead Of India Concert