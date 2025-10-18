LIVE TV
French movie star Brigitte Bardot hospitalized, newspaper reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 02:13:21 IST

PARIS (Reuters) -Reclusive former French movie star Brigitte Bardot, 91, has been hospitalized for the past three weeks in Toulon, near her home in Saint-Tropez, local newspaper Var-Matin reported on its website on Thursday. She underwent surgery related to a "serious illness", the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources. Her condition is "worrying", it added. Bardot became world famous in the fifties and sixties for her free-spirited performances and sexual magnetism in a series of movies. As a singer, she also released several records during that time.  She stopped acting in the seventies, permanently moved to the French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez, and dedicated herself to the animal welfare cause through a foundation in her name. The Brigitte Bardot Foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Alessandro Parodi; Editing by GV De Clercq and Toby Chopra)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 2:13 AM IST
