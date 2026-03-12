Funky OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vishwak Sen And Kayadu Lohar’s Romantic Comedy Online

The wait is finally over for fans of quirky Telugu cinema as Funky prepares to launch its digital debut. The satirical film about the movie business will begin streaming at midnight after its theatrical release started on February 13 2026.

The film features versatile actor Vishwak Sen and charming actress Kayadu Lohar who tell a story about the disorderly nature of making independent films. The production will deliver a combination of romance and comedy that you can binge-watch throughout the weekend.

Netflix Streaming Availability

Netflix has obtained the digital rights to the film which will enable the regional film to reach international audiences. The movie will become available to subscribers on March 13 2026 in its original Telugu version and with dubbed audio in Tamil and Malayalam and Kannada languages.

The film will have the title Mazzaq for its Hindi version because it targets North Indian viewers. The title will become available in the “New Releases” section of their dashboard at midnight because tonight marks the start of the release date.

Romantic Comedy Plot

The film which Anudeep KV directed as his latest work shows his unique style of absurd comedy. The story shows Komal who wants to complete his first film project because he needs to achieve his goal as director.

The plot takes a “funky” direction when he meets Chitra, who is the daughter of a well-known producer. Komal starts to pursue Chitra as part of his plan to obtain funding but their relationship develops into a true romantic connection.

The film presents a colorful satire about the challenges faced by actors in the entertainment industry through its musical numbers and performances by Naresh and VTV Ganesh and Bheems Ceciroleo’s music.

