Game Changer’s ‘NaaNaa Hyraanaa’ Song Missing From Theaters—What’s Behind The Delay?

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s highly anticipated film Game Changer hit theatres, but its song NaaNaa Hyraanaa (Jaana Hairaan Sa) has been temporarily removed due to technical issues. (Read more below)

Game Changer, the highly anticipated pan-Indian drama starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, was released in theatres on Friday, January 10, 2025, to much fanfare. Directed by the acclaimed Shankar, the film has already created a buzz among cinephiles, and fans were particularly excited about the romantic song NaaNaa Hyraanaa. However, viewers will have to wait a few more days to enjoy this song on the big screen, as it has been temporarily removed due to technical issues.

The makers of Game Changer took to social media to address the issue, reassuring fans that the song’s removal was due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints of the film. A post on the official X account stated, “Everyone’s favourite, #NaanaaHyraanaa | #Lyraanaa | #JaanaHairaanSa from #GameChanger has been edited out due to technical challenges encountered during the processing of infrared images in the initial prints.”

Let’s observe a 2-minute silence for those who went for the Naanaa Hyraanaa song.🫢#GameChanger #BlockBusterGameChangerpic.twitter.com/LVgATP1ZNK — psycho vivek (@vivek_psy69) January 10, 2025

The team assured the audience that the issue would be fixed and the song would be re-included in the film starting January 14th, 2025. The post continued, “Rest assured, we are diligently working towards adding the song back in the missing content, which will be available starting January 14th. Can’t wait for you all to vibe with Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan & @advani_kiara in theatres with @shankarshanmugh sir’s mark visuals and @MusicThaman’s blockbuster melody of the year!”

The song NaaNaa Hyraanaa (titled Jaana Hairaan Sa in Hindi) is a romantic number shot in the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand. What sets this song apart is that it is said to be the first Indian song to be shot using an infrared camera, adding to its unique appeal. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Karthik, the song has already captivated listeners with its soothing music, mesmerizing background score, and captivating rhythm. The lyrics for the song were penned by Saraswatiputra Ramajogayya Sastry, while the choreography was handled by Bosco Martis.

Game Changer also stars Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The political thriller’s story has been written by Karthik Subbaraj, and it has received a positive reception from early morning shows. Fans have been praising the performances and visuals, and the film is expected to make a significant impact on the box office.

The soundtrack of Game Changer features four songs: Jagarandi, Raa Macha Macha, NaaNaa Hyraanaa, and Dhop. Reports suggest that the music budget for the film is an impressive ₹75 crore, further highlighting the significance of music in this high-budget project.

With the return of NaaNaa Hyraanaa by January 14th, fans can look forward to experiencing this much-awaited track in full, adding to the excitement surrounding the film’s theatrical run.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan Game Changer Fan Reviews: Shankar Directorial Gets Dubbed Boring And Outdated