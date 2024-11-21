George Strait Honored with Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Country music’s elite gathered on Wednesday evening to pay tribute to the incomparable George Strait, the 2024 recipient of the Country Music Association’s (CMA) Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Known as the “King of Country,” Strait’s impact on the genre was celebrated with a series of moving performances by artists who share his native roots and deep career connections.

A Star-Studded Lineup of Performances

The heartfelt tribute featured some of the biggest names in country music. Grand Ole Opry member Jamey Johnson took to the stage to perform “Give It Away,” a two-decade-old favorite he co-wrote with Strait. Texans Miranda Lambert and Parker McCollum teamed up for a powerful rendition of “Troubadour,” the triple-platinum title track from Strait’s 25th studio album. The performance was capped off by fellow CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Lainey Wilson, whose presence added to the evening’s star power.

Parker McCollum on Performing with Miranda Lambert

For Parker McCollum, the opportunity to perform alongside Miranda Lambert was yet another career milestone. Lambert and McCollum’s duet, “Santa Fe,” featured on her 2024 album Postcards From Texas, has become a fan favorite and highlights their mutual admiration as Texan artists.

“She, like myself, is a Texan,” McCollum said of Lambert. “However, she’s also, in her own right, a bonafide superstar of whom I’ve been a fan as long as I can remember. It’s always a special honor to work with and learn from her.”

McCollum’s personal connection to Strait’s music made the performance even more meaningful. Reflecting on his long-standing admiration for the country legend, McCollum shared, “George Strait’s music played while I was in the womb because my mom was such a fan of his — it’s the earliest music I remember hearing and falling in love with as a child.”

“Troubadour” Remains a Timeless Classic

“Troubadour,” one of George Strait’s most iconic tracks, continues to resonate with fans and artists alike. For McCollum, it has been a staple in his live sets since his teenage years performing onstage. The song’s enduring appeal highlights Strait’s unmatched ability to capture universal emotions through his music.

Honoring a Lifetime of Achievements

The Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award is one of the CMA’s most prestigious honors, recognizing artists whose careers have significantly shaped the country music genre. Strait’s storied career, spanning over four decades, includes 60 No. 1 hits and numerous accolades, solidifying his legacy as one of country music’s most influential figures.

The evening’s performances not only honored Strait’s contributions but also underscored the lasting influence of his music on new generations of artists. From the heartfelt tributes by his peers to the palpable admiration of rising stars, George Strait’s music remains a cornerstone of country music.