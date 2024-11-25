Gladiator II vs Wicked Box-Office: Both Have Raked-In $100M But Which Movie Is Racing Ahead?

The success of Wicked and Gladiator II has reinvigorated theater chains such as AMC Entertainment and Cinemark, which are now gearing up for major releases like Disney’s Moana 2.

The global box office saw a remarkable surge over the weekend as the musical adaptation Wicked and the action epic Gladiator II garnered a combined $270.2 million in ticket sales. This impressive performance signals a strong start to what could be a record-setting holiday season for cinemas.

Gladiator II vs Wicked Box-Office

Hollywood’s confidence was bolstered by these robust figures, providing relief after a challenging period marked by cost-cutting, layoffs, and the rise of streaming services.

“Moviegoers and box office pundits have been waiting for this weekend, and no one is disappointed,” said Chris Aronson, Paramount Pictures’ president of distribution.

Wicked Dominates the Box Office

The first installment of Universal Pictures’ Wicked adaptation, a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, topped both domestic and global charts.

Domestic Earnings: $114 million

International Earnings: $50.2 million

Global Total: $164.2 million

This makes Wicked the biggest opening for a film based on a Broadway musical, surpassing Universal’s 2012 release Les Misérables. Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the film explores the journey of Elphaba, the misunderstood green-skinned witch.

“It’s wrapped in a fairy tale, but the point of it is to dig at real truth,” said director Jon M. Chu during the London premiere.

Gladiator II Continues the Legacy

Ridley Scott’s sequel to the Oscar-winning Gladiator earned $106 million worldwide over the weekend, including $55.5 million in domestic sales.

Total Box Office Tally: $221 million (including early international releases). Set 16 years after the original, the film stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington in a tale of political intrigue and personal vendettas.

The Phenomenon Of “Glicked”

Fans coined the term “Glicked” to refer to the weekend success of Wicked and Gladiator II, which collectively earned $169.5 million domestically.

Weekend Box Office Total (North America): $201.9 million

This marks the highest-grossing weekend since the July 2023 debut of Deadpool & Wolverine. However, it falls short of the $245 million opening frenzy of Barbie and Oppenheimer.

The success of Wicked and Gladiator II has reinvigorated theater chains such as AMC Entertainment and Cinemark, which are now gearing up for major releases like Disney’s Moana 2.

“This is a tremendous catalyst for a strong box office going into December and the New Year,” said Michael O’Leary, president of the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Challenges in Recovery

Despite this weekend’s success, domestic ticket sales for 2024 stand at $7.3 billion, down 10.6% from the same period in 2023. Studios hope the Thanksgiving holiday lineup, led by Moana 2, can break records set in 2017.

Wicked’s Marketing Masterclass

Universal Pictures invested $160 million in producing the first Wicked film, alongside an extensive marketing campaign. Tie-ins included pink and green drinks at Starbucks, a Target fashion line, and a Betty Crocker cupcake mix.

“This campaign was just everywhere,” said Jim Orr, Universal Pictures’ president of domestic theatrical distribution.

The second installment of Wicked is slated for release in November 2025. Other major releases this holiday season include:

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King

Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Searchlight Pictures’ A Complete Unknown, featuring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan

The weekend’s success sets an optimistic tone for the year-end box office, with analysts predicting record-breaking holiday season sales.