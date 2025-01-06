The camera caught Vergara’s serious expression before she broke into laughter as well. In her acceptance speech, Foster also took a moment to acknowledge Vergara.

Jodie Foster had a victorious moment at the 2025 Golden Globes, claiming her fifth win for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as police chief Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country. However, the occasion was momentarily interrupted by a lighthearted comment from fellow nominee Sofía Vergara.

A Playful Moment with Sofía Vergara

As the announcer acknowledged that this was Foster’s 10th nomination and fifth win, Vergara, who was also nominated for her role as Griselda Blanco in Griselda, stood up and playfully approached the stage, shouting, “Oh no, give me one!”

Foster, amused by the jest, responded with a laugh, “I know, I know,” and the two shared a brief but friendly exchange. The camera caught Vergara’s serious expression before she broke into laughter as well.

Sofia Vergara just leapt from her seat and shouted “No, no! Not again! Give me one!” as Jodie Foster got to the stage to accept her Golden Globe lol (look at her in the bottom-left) pic.twitter.com/6X2txdBvbX — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Jodie Foster’s Acceptance Speech

In her acceptance speech, Foster took a moment to acknowledge Vergara, saying, “The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofia.”

She expressed gratitude to her True Detective team, especially the showrunner, writer, and director. Foster also paid tribute to the Indigenous people whose stories she said had deeply impacted her.

She thanked her family, including her sons Kit and Charles, and her spouse Alexandra Hedison, calling them her source of joy and inspiration.

A Glimpse of Vergara’s Reaction

As Foster concluded her speech, the camera once again cut to Vergara, who jokingly feigned frustration before laughing.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, are taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The event saw Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, along with Emilia Perez, leading the nominations. Foster’s win in the Best Actress category for True Detective: Night Country was one of the evening’s highlights.