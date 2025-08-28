Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls

In a recent controversy, Guru Randhawa, the popular singer, has been under heavy scrutiny by the people after the release of one of his music videos of the song Azul. The outrage has erupted on the social media platforms following the release of the video which incorporates a school environment and a narrative that critics allege to sexualize schoolgirls. The main argument of the controversy is the description of a teacher-student relationship and a representation of the female protagonist who is dressed in a school uniform and dances in sexy moves.

The furore has made the singer limit the comments on his Instagram posts, which many people interpret as an effort to contain the accumulating criticism without a declaration. This scandal has become a part of an emerging discussion on whether artists have a duty to make work that is sensitive and not the normalization of predatory culture and inappropriate relationships.

Guru Video’s Problematic Portrayal

The Azul music video has had accusations of glamorizing a predatory gaze and normalizing an unethical relationship. Guru Randhawa, acting as a character in the video portraying a teacher of photography, is being captured by a school-uniformed student. The choreography and the manner of filming the character have prompted claims that the video is hypersexualizing a minor like character.

Although the real age of the actress has not been revealed, her portrayal as a school child has been the subject of the media spleen. The media such portrayal has been criticized as detrimental, whereby such kind of media encourages harmful behaviors and encourages predatory attitudes to be normalized by a young audience.

Social Media Outrage and Response For Guru

The social media reaction to the outrage regarding the video has been particularly noticeable through social media, such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). People have criticized Randhawa for not making a public apology or statement and many people saw his choice to limit comments as a silent confession of guilt.

Guru Randhawa casually promoting pedophilia in 2025 pic.twitter.com/lmEzuLRkmP — awkwardgoat3🧣 (@DivijaBhasin) August 23, 2025







The commenters have criticized the singer of a shared moral decline within the Indian entertainment sector, and they have challenged mainstream artists to spread healthier cultural messages.

Guru Randhawa’s new song Azul has him ogling at girls in school uniforms and when people started pointing it out on Insta he restricted comments 😐 — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) August 24, 2025







Although the colleagues of Randhawa have also been supportive as they have liked his posts, the overall mood of the population is mostly negative. The event highlights the strength of social media in making social leaders responsible and initiating a debate around delicate issues.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap Admits Guilt: Ranbir Kapoor’s Self-Doubt Sparked After Bombay Velvet’s Crushing Failure