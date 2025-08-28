LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls

Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Azul’ music video sparks controversy for allegedly sexualizing schoolgirls and depicting a problematic teacher-student theme. Heavy social media backlash forced the singer to restrict Instagram comments, fueling debates about responsibility in art and the normalization of predatory culture

Guru Randhawa’s ‘Azul’ sparks outrage, singer limits Instagram comments (Pc: Instagram)
Guru Randhawa’s ‘Azul’ sparks outrage, singer limits Instagram comments (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 28, 2025 19:55:09 IST

In a recent controversy, Guru Randhawa, the popular singer, has been under heavy scrutiny by the people after the release of one of his music videos of the song Azul. The outrage has erupted on the social media platforms following the release of the video which incorporates a school environment and a narrative that critics allege to sexualize schoolgirls. The main argument of the controversy is the description of a teacher-student relationship and a representation of the female protagonist who is dressed in a school uniform and dances in sexy moves.

The furore has made the singer limit the comments on his Instagram posts, which many people interpret as an effort to contain the accumulating criticism without a declaration. This scandal has become a part of an emerging discussion on whether artists have a duty to make work that is sensitive and not the normalization of predatory culture and inappropriate relationships.

Guru Video’s Problematic Portrayal

The Azul music video has had accusations of glamorizing a predatory gaze and normalizing an unethical relationship. Guru Randhawa, acting as a character in the video portraying a teacher of photography, is being captured by a school-uniformed student. The choreography and the manner of filming the character have prompted claims that the video is hypersexualizing a minor like character.

Although the real age of the actress has not been revealed, her portrayal as a school child has been the subject of the media spleen. The media such portrayal has been criticized as detrimental, whereby such kind of media encourages harmful behaviors and encourages predatory attitudes to be normalized by a young audience.

Social Media Outrage and Response For Guru

The social media reaction to the outrage regarding the video has been particularly noticeable through social media, such as Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). People have criticized Randhawa for not making a public apology or statement and many people saw his choice to limit comments as a silent confession of guilt.



The commenters have criticized the singer of a shared moral decline within the Indian entertainment sector, and they have challenged mainstream artists to spread healthier cultural messages.



Although the colleagues of Randhawa have also been supportive as they have liked his posts, the overall mood of the population is mostly negative. The event highlights the strength of social media in making social leaders responsible and initiating a debate around delicate issues.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap Admits Guilt: Ranbir Kapoor’s Self-Doubt Sparked After Bombay Velvet’s Crushing Failure

Tags: Azul controversyguru randhawaGuru Randhawa backlash

RELATED News

Why Is Guru Randhawa Being Summoned By The Supreme Court? Singer Will Appear In Court On THIS Date
Meet The Trailblazing Indian Actor Who First Charged Rs 1 Crore And Made Guinness History
Travis Kelce’s Father Spills The Beans On Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Engagement!
Sooraj Barjatya Plans Fresh Collaboration With Salman Khan, Promises Relevant Story For His Age
Sunny Leone Reveals The Surrogacy Costs That Took Everyone By Surprise

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Baba Vanga 2025 Predictions: Full List of Prophecies That Came True, From Earthquakes To…..
MoRTH Issues Strict Directive On Toll Plaza Placement Across National Highways
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
‘Modi Is A MotherF**ker’: Congress Leader Arrested Slamming PM Modi, Mother At Rahul Gandhi’s Rally In Bihar, Watch
Last Chance Today: Could Anlon Healthcare IPO Be The Sleeper Hit Of 2025, Are You In Or Will Regret It?
Chamundi Hill Row: Why Karnataka BJP Chief Says DK Shivakumar ‘Insulted Hindus’?
Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls
Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls
Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls
Guru Randhawa Limits Instagram Comments Amid Backlash Over Controversial ‘Azul’ Video Depicting Schoolgirls

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?