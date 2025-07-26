LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war
Home > Entertainment > Happy Gilmore 2: Taylor Swift Wants Fans To Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Netflix Movie Debut, Gives It 13/10

Happy Gilmore 2: Taylor Swift Wants Fans To Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Netflix Movie Debut, Gives It 13/10

Taylor Swift praised boyfriend Travis Kelce’s acting debut in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2, calling the sports comedy a “13/10 must-watch” on Instagram. The NFL star plays a cameo as a waiter alongside Adam Sandler, with Bad Bunny also joining the sequel cast. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Taylor Swift urges fans to watch 'Happy Gilmore 2
Taylor Swift urges fans to watch 'Happy Gilmore 2

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: July 26, 2025 14:45:38 IST

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has extended her support to NFL star and boyfriend Travis Kelce, praising his acting debut in the newly released Netflix film ‘Happy Gilmore 2’, reported People.

NFL player makes a cameo appearance as a waiter in the 2025 sports comedy, which serves as a sequel to the 1996 hit Happy Gilmore.

Swift took to her Instagram handle to promote Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2 to her 280 million followers.

“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie. An absolute must watch,” Swift wrote in an Instagram Story post, along with the film’s movie poster. “13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible,” she added.

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is a 2025 sports comedy film directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler. It is a sequel to Happy Gilmore (1996). Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Dennis Dugan reprise their roles from the original film, while Benny Safdie and Bad Bunny join the film as new cast members.

Sandler said at the New York City premiere of the film on July 21 that he was impressed by both Kelce and musician Bad Bunny’s acting skills, according to the outlet.

“Travis and Bunny are ridiculous in it,” the actor and comedian said when asked if anyone “completely surprised ” him. He continued, saying, “Every athlete kicks…,” reported People.

Sandler noted that he was excited to develop a bond with the stars, saying, “Can’t believe they’re my buddies now.”
The actor also praised Kelce earlier in an interview, saying, “Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,” adding, “He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say,” reported People.

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ is streaming now on Netflix. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Wicked Star Ethan Slater Reflects On Childhood Dreams Coming True: It’s Been Such A Huge Part Of Me

Tags: happy gilmorenetflixTaylor SwiftTravis Kelce

RELATED News

Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
Jeff Bridges Says He Didn’t Want To Offend Jared Leto During Tron: Ares: Everyone Has Different Methods
Wicked Star Ethan Slater Reflects On Childhood Dreams Coming True: It’s Been Such A Huge Part Of Me
Fan Frenzy Forces Sudden Shutdown Of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ In UK Theatre
‘Fantastic Four’ Collected Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Collection

LATEST NEWS

India Set To Boom In FY26: UBS Predicts 6.5% Growth- Here’s What’s Fueling It
Happy Gilmore 2: Taylor Swift Wants Fans To Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Netflix Movie Debut, Gives It 13/10
Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Pak Army Chief Visits China To Strengthen Ties
Unmarried Women Are Characterless: Aniruddhacharya Aka Pookie Baba Falls Under Controversy For This Statement, Apologises Later
Breaking News: 8 Dead In ‘Terrorist Attack’ On Judiciary Office In Iran
Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through
President Trump Says EU Trade Deal Is A ‘50–50 Shot’—Tariff Clock Still Ticking
Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas
Kargil War: How Much Did The India – Pakistan War In 1999 Cost To India?
Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Happy Gilmore 2: Taylor Swift Wants Fans To Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Netflix Movie Debut, Gives It 13/10

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Gilmore 2: Taylor Swift Wants Fans To Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Netflix Movie Debut, Gives It 13/10

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Gilmore 2: Taylor Swift Wants Fans To Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Netflix Movie Debut, Gives It 13/10
Happy Gilmore 2: Taylor Swift Wants Fans To Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Netflix Movie Debut, Gives It 13/10
Happy Gilmore 2: Taylor Swift Wants Fans To Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Netflix Movie Debut, Gives It 13/10
Happy Gilmore 2: Taylor Swift Wants Fans To Watch Boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Netflix Movie Debut, Gives It 13/10

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?