Sunday, November 10, 2024
Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

Celebrity lookalike contests are going viral worldwide! After Timothée Chalamet's New York event, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik contests are sweeping cities like London and Brooklyn.

Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Take Over Lookalike Contests After Timothée Chalamet’s Event Goes Viral

After the viral success of the Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in New York, the world of celebrity impersonations has erupted with excitement. The craze of that impromptu appearance by Chalamet on October 27 has inspired a wave of look-alike contests in the major cities of the world. Celebrities such as Harry Styles and Zayn Malik are now at the forefront of this event.

As the one-time event occurred only in New York City, hundreds of impersonators dressed up as Timothée Chalamet for the lookalike contest, that attracted great attention as Chalamet decided to surprise fans all around the world by showing up in the event and making more fans recreate magic in their cities.

Inspired by the success of the Chalamet lookalike contest, other contests with different stars started popping up. From Paul Mescal and Jeremy Allen White to Dev Patel, fans are imitating their favorite celebrities. The latest additions to the trend are Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, both of whom inspired lookalike contests in their name.

Harry Styles Dominates The UK

British journalist Katrina Mirpuri has stepped forward to host a Styles-themed lookalike contest in the UK. The event, slated to happen on November 9, at Soho Square in London, is promised to be a huge muster of fans ready to display their best Harry Styles impressions. Flyer’s already been circulating throughout the city building excitement for the contest, although what the prizes will be has not been specified, sources claim winners will be specially rewarded. There’s even a comical “worst” doppelganger prize just for good measure.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Mirpuri (@katrinamirpuri)

Zayn Malik Lookalike Competition In Brooklyn

Fans of Zayn Malik have organized yet another tribute contest across the sea, in Brooklyn, New York. It will be held on November 17 and has gained so much fervor that over 340 people have already indicated their attendance through the event page on the web. The prize for the winner of the Zayn Malik lookalike contest would be something very unique-free tattoo courtesy a local artist.

It is A Global Phenomenon With No End In Sight

What once started out as a Timothée Chalamet doppelgänger competition has now become a global phenomenon, as people emulate their favorite celebrities all over the world. This global movement is propelled by stars such as Harry Styles and Zayn Malik as people unite in laughter and creativity and, of course, fan admiration for their favorite celebrities.

