Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Hailey Welch, the 22-year-old influencer known as the Hawk Tuah Girl, has finally addressed the crash of her memecoin, $HAWK, which resulted in significant financial losses for many of her investors.

Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Hailey Welch, the 22-year-old influencer known as the Hawk Tuah Girl, has finally addressed the crash of her memecoin, $HAWK, which resulted in significant financial losses for many of her investors. Her statement comes after weeks of silence following the cryptocurrency’s controversial collapse.

Lawsuit Filed Against $HAWK Creators

A lawsuit was filed in New York District Court by investors who accused the creators of $HAWK, including overHere Ltd., founder Clinton So, social media influencer Alez Larson Schultz, and the Tuah The Moon Foundation, of fraudulently selling the cryptocurrency. Though Welch was not named as a defendant, the legal action claims the $HAWK launch was part of a “rug pull” scam.

Welch Responds to Investors and Fans

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Welch acknowledged the gravity of the situation. She wrote, “I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community.” She further stated that she was fully cooperating with legal teams to assist those impacted by the crash and pledged to help uncover the truth and hold the responsible parties accountable. She also provided a grievance link for affected individuals to contact Burwick Law for assistance.

The $HAWK memecoin was launched on December 4, with initial success that saw its value soar to $500 million. However, just 20 minutes after the launch, the value dropped drastically to $60, causing substantial financial losses for many investors. Some individuals reported losing their entire life savings as a result of the sudden crash.

Defending Hailey Welch: Mark Cuban’s Support

Despite the allegations of a scam, billionaire investor Mark Cuban defended Welch in a recent podcast. Cuban explained that Welch likely did not fully understand the intricacies of the cryptocurrency market and had trusted the wrong people around her. He emphasized that her intentions were not fraudulent, but rather a result of misplaced trust.

Welch’s statement highlights her commitment to assisting those affected by the $HAWK crash. By cooperating with legal teams and offering support, she aims to help investors recover and seek justice for their losses.

Read More : Year Ender 2024: Remembering TV Stars Who Said Goodbye To The World Too Soon

Filed under

Hawk Tuah Girl

Advertisement

Also Read

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes Nepal

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.8 Strikes Nepal

House Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown: Here Is What Is In The Deal

House Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown: Here Is What Is In The Deal

Magdeburg: What We Know So Far About The Saudi Doctor Suspect In German Christmas Market Attack

Magdeburg: What We Know So Far About The Saudi Doctor Suspect In German Christmas Market...

Watch: Saudi Doctor Plows Through Germany Christmas Market In Magdeburg Killing Two Including A Toddler

Watch: Saudi Doctor Plows Through Germany Christmas Market In Magdeburg Killing Two Including A Toddler

Saudi Doctor Arrested After Germany Christmas Market Car Attack In Magdeburg

Saudi Doctor Arrested After Germany Christmas Market Car Attack In Magdeburg

Entertainment

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Piracy Platforms Movierulez, Tamilrockerz Leak Upendra Rao’s UI Hours After Movie Releases In Theatres

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

Julian Asange Documentary Pulled From Sundance Film Festival- Here’s The REAL Reason

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto Icon Over Not Like Us Inflated Streams Accusations

After Drake Vs Kendrick, It Is Spotify Vs Drake: Streaming Giant Hits Back At Toronto

How Much Is Pakistani Artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Charging To Perform In Bangladesh?

How Much Is Pakistani Artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Charging To Perform In Bangladesh?

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Yoo Yeon-seok And Chae Soo-bin’s Chemistry Shines In Episode 7 Of ‘When The Phone Rings’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox