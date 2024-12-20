Hawk Thua Girl Breaks Silence After Devastating $HAWK Cryptocurrency Crash

Hailey Welch, the 22-year-old influencer known as the Hawk Tuah Girl, has finally addressed the crash of her memecoin, $HAWK, which resulted in significant financial losses for many of her investors. Her statement comes after weeks of silence following the cryptocurrency’s controversial collapse.

Lawsuit Filed Against $HAWK Creators

A lawsuit was filed in New York District Court by investors who accused the creators of $HAWK, including overHere Ltd., founder Clinton So, social media influencer Alez Larson Schultz, and the Tuah The Moon Foundation, of fraudulently selling the cryptocurrency. Though Welch was not named as a defendant, the legal action claims the $HAWK launch was part of a “rug pull” scam.

Welch Responds to Investors and Fans

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Welch acknowledged the gravity of the situation. She wrote, “I take this situation extremely seriously and want to address my fans, the investors who have been affected, and the broader community.” She further stated that she was fully cooperating with legal teams to assist those impacted by the crash and pledged to help uncover the truth and hold the responsible parties accountable. She also provided a grievance link for affected individuals to contact Burwick Law for assistance.

The $HAWK memecoin was launched on December 4, with initial success that saw its value soar to $500 million. However, just 20 minutes after the launch, the value dropped drastically to $60, causing substantial financial losses for many investors. Some individuals reported losing their entire life savings as a result of the sudden crash.

Defending Hailey Welch: Mark Cuban’s Support

Despite the allegations of a scam, billionaire investor Mark Cuban defended Welch in a recent podcast. Cuban explained that Welch likely did not fully understand the intricacies of the cryptocurrency market and had trusted the wrong people around her. He emphasized that her intentions were not fraudulent, but rather a result of misplaced trust.

Welch’s statement highlights her commitment to assisting those affected by the $HAWK crash. By cooperating with legal teams and offering support, she aims to help investors recover and seek justice for their losses.