Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

The 2025 Golden Globes will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m.

The wait is finally over! The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to be held this Sunday, January 5, 2025, officially kicking off the Hollywood awards season. Presenters include the crème de la crème of Hollywood’s glitterati, historic nominations, and an all-new host to energize the stage in an exciting new way. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, from how to watch to what to expect.

It's officially 2025 which means awards season is about to kick off with the 82nd Annual #GoldenGlobes this Sunday 🏆 The countdown is ON… tune in this Sunday at 8 ET | 5 PT on @CBS and @paramountplus! pic.twitter.com/dApsISXbc6 — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2025

When and Where to Watch

The 2025 Golden Globes will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. For viewers who prefer online options, the show will also stream on Paramount+ (for those with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier subscription). Live-streaming platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube Live, and Fubo will also provide access to the ceremony.

The official red-carpet pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Paramount+ and Penske Media’s platforms, including Variety and Entertainment Tonight.

Nominations

This year, the theme of diversity is prominent as women comprise one-third of the Best Director nominees. Karla Sofía Gascón, who stars in Emilia Pérez, becomes the first transgender woman to be nominated in the Lead Actress category. Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande will compete for the Supporting Actress category for Emilia Pérez and Wicked, a friendly fandom debate in the making.

Netflix has emerged as the leader in nominations, securing an impressive 23 nods for TV and 13 for film.

On the TV front, The Bear dominates with the most nominations, though it faces stiff competition from shows like Baby Reindeer, Nobody Wants This, and Ripley, which have also garnered multiple nods. A24 and HBO have also earned several nominations, highlighting the growing competition in TV series this year.

Emilia Pérez is at the top with 10 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Conclave. In television, FX’s The Bear has dominated with five nominations after the historic Emmy success it achieved.

Presenters and Special Honorees

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host this year’s Globes, making history as the first solo female host. Known for her razor-sharp humor, Glaser promises a night filled with laughs. She’s also a nominee this year for her HBO stand-up special Someday You’ll Die.

The devil & angel sitting on @NikkiGlaser's shoulders have some things to work out before the #GoldenGlobes THIS Sunday at 8 ET | 5 PT on @CBS and @paramountplus 😈👼 pic.twitter.com/Wwaqjim3rY — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2025

A glittering roster of presenters, featuring some stars including but not limited to Andrew Garfield, Aubrey Plaza, Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, among others. The night’s proceedings also see the presenter of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding merit in the field of entertainment; that person will be Viola Davis.

It's happening! ❤️ The #GoldenGlobes carpet has officially been rolled out at the @beverlyhilton. Tune in LIVE this Sunday on @CBS and @paramountplus at 8 ET | 5 PT. pic.twitter.com/bCivSuh9tm — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2025

ALSO READ: This Swiss Socialite was once arrested for slashing her boyfriend with scissors and pouring hot wax on his face