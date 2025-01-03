Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

The 2025 Golden Globes will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m.

Here’s All About The 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Date, Nominations, And More

The wait is finally over! The 82nd Golden Globe Awards are scheduled to be held this Sunday, January 5, 2025, officially kicking off the Hollywood awards season. Presenters include the crème de la crème of Hollywood’s glitterati, historic nominations, and an all-new host to energize the stage in an exciting new way. Here’s everything you need to know about the event, from how to watch to what to expect.

When and Where to Watch

The 2025 Golden Globes will be broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. For viewers who prefer online options, the show will also stream on Paramount+ (for those with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier subscription). Live-streaming platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube Live, and Fubo will also provide access to the ceremony.

The official red-carpet pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Paramount+ and Penske Media’s platforms, including Variety and Entertainment Tonight.

Nominations

This year, the theme of diversity is prominent as women comprise one-third of the Best Director nominees. Karla Sofía Gascón, who stars in Emilia Pérez, becomes the first transgender woman to be nominated in the Lead Actress category. Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande will compete for the Supporting Actress category for Emilia Pérez and Wicked, a friendly fandom debate in the making.

Netflix has emerged as the leader in nominations, securing an impressive 23 nods for TV and 13 for film.

On the TV front, The Bear dominates with the most nominations, though it faces stiff competition from shows like Baby Reindeer, Nobody Wants This, and Ripley, which have also garnered multiple nods. A24 and HBO have also earned several nominations, highlighting the growing competition in TV series this year.

Emilia Pérez is at the top with 10 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Conclave. In television, FX’s The Bear has dominated with five nominations after the historic Emmy success it achieved.

Presenters and Special Honorees

Comedian Nikki Glaser will host this year’s Globes, making history as the first solo female host. Known for her razor-sharp humor, Glaser promises a night filled with laughs. She’s also a nominee this year for her HBO stand-up special Someday You’ll Die.

A glittering roster of presenters, featuring some stars including but not limited to Andrew Garfield, Aubrey Plaza, Colin Farrell, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, among others. The night’s proceedings also see the presenter of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding merit in the field of entertainment; that person will be Viola Davis.

ALSO READ: This Swiss Socialite was once arrested for slashing her boyfriend with scissors and pouring hot wax on his face

Filed under

82nd Golden Globe Awards

Advertisement

Also Read

Farmers Criticize Diljit Dosanjh for Meeting PM Modi ‘Why Not Sambhu Border?’

Farmers Criticize Diljit Dosanjh for Meeting PM Modi ‘Why Not Sambhu Border?’

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2025: When And Where To Watch In India?

Quadrantid Meteor Shower 2025: When And Where To Watch In India?

A Significant Day for Delhi : PM Narendra Modi to Launch Key Projects Today

A Significant Day for Delhi : PM Narendra Modi to Launch Key Projects Today

CUET PG 2025: Registrations Open, Key Changes in Exam Pattern, Fees, and Cities

CUET PG 2025: Registrations Open, Key Changes in Exam Pattern, Fees, and Cities

Entertainment

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Kieran Culkin Admits to Swapping Mark Ruffalo’s Prop Joint with Real Marijuana in 2000

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Why Sleeping in Complete Darkness Might Not Be Ideal for Everyone

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox