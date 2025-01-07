Home
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Here’s Why Pamela Anderson Once Almost Got Killed On A Plane

Even a celebrity as iconic as Pamela Anderson isn’t immune to cases of mistaken identity. During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where she discussed her role in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl, Anderson shared a surprising story of being confused for someone else — with startling consequences.

A Flight Gone Wrong

When asked if she had ever been mistaken for another celebrity, Anderson recounted a particularly alarming incident. “One time, I was on a flight, and this man approached me, saying, ‘Do you know what this country’s done for you?’” Anderson recalled. Feeling confused and uneasy, she initially wondered if she had unknowingly done something wrong.

The situation quickly escalated as the man became visibly angry. “The stewardess had to handcuff him to the chair because he was trying to attack me,” Anderson explained, adding that the man’s rage stemmed from mistaking her for a member of the Dixie Chicks.

Connection to the Dixie Chicks Controversy

Anderson speculated that the incident might have occurred shortly after the Dixie Chicks (now simply The Chicks) faced public backlash for criticizing then-President George W. Bush in 2003. During a London performance, lead singer Natalie Maines expressed shame that Bush was from Texas, sparking a fierce response in the U.S. The group faced boycotts, blacklisting from country radio, and declining album sales.

Maines later clarified her stance in 2006, saying, “I apologized for disrespecting the office of the President, but I don’t feel that way anymore. I don’t feel he is owed any respect whatsoever.”

The incident left Anderson shaken and hesitant to fly for some time. “I almost got killed on a plane,” she said. “I was scared to fly after that, a little bit.” Despite the confusion, the experience highlighted how intense public sentiments during the Dixie Chicks controversy extended far beyond the music world.

In 2020, the group officially dropped the word “Dixie” from their name amidst widespread protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd. The move was seen as an effort to distance themselves from associations with the Confederate-era South and to embrace a more inclusive identity.

This moment serves as a reminder of how cultural and political tensions can manifest in unexpected and deeply personal ways for public figures like Pamela Anderson.

Filed under

hollywood Pamela Anderson

