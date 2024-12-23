The next film from Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey adapts Homer's iconic epic poem for IMAX and will be released July 17, 2026. The mythic action movie stars Matt Damon, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, casting aside the more subtle productions he has become known for in his career.

Christopher Nolan is the genius director behind a few blockbuster movies, like Inception and Oppenheimer, who is next set to tackle one of the most fantastic stories of literary history. Universal Pictures announced on Monday that it will produce Nolan’s new movie-an adaptation of the epic poem, The Odyssey, an iconic work attributed to the legendary poet Homer. It chronicles Odysseus’s homecoming adventures after the Troy War.

Universal announced Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, as “a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology.” The film will bring Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

Star-Studded Cast

The ambitious project has an ensemble cast featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway, and Charlize Theron. This powerhouse lineup has set the fans and critics buzzing with anticipation for what promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

A departure for Nolan, who has a track record of exploring complex subjects and realistic stories, to adapt The Odyssey is indeed bold. This epic is a product of the 8th century BC from Homer, whose story has gods, goddesses, and monstrous creatures inhabiting a mythological world. While such material seems beyond Nolan’s expertise, there is a pattern with his ability to interweave fantastic elements into realistic stories.

From bringing Batman into a post-9/11 world with The Dark Knight trilogy, to interstellar travel with Interstellar and shared dreams with Inception, it has been consistently redefining genres for Nolan. Now, he is geared to combine his signature realism with the grandeur of mythology in The Odyssey.

Monumental Year For Nolan

This marks the culmination of an impressive year for the filmmaker. Nolan began 2024 with his first Oscar wins, having taken Best Picture and Best Director awards home for Oppenheimer-a film based on the origins of the atomic bomb-and ended it with another great honor: being knighted by King Charles III to recognize his contributions to the cinema.

Nolan’s The Odyssey will now come alive on the giant screens using state-of-the-art IMAX technology for a completely unmatched cinematic experience. Viewers are going to wait in anticipation at how the director will try to remake Odysseus’s famous journey; and, indeed, all this has begun with July 17, 2026 being fixed as the date for this epic.

