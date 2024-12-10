Home
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
How Did Cillian Murphy Drastically Lose Weight For 28 Days Later? Actor’s SECRET Diet Revealed

While Murphy has largely stayed committed to his plant-based diet, he admitted to a brief lapse when he ate venison.

How Did Cillian Murphy Drastically Lose Weight For 28 Days Later? Actor’s SECRET Diet Revealed

Actor Cillian Murphy recently disclosed his switch to a vegan diet, citing both ethical and health-related motivations. Despite his dedication to plant-based eating, there’s one food he finds difficult to let go of entirely.

Cillian Murphy Turing Into A Vegan

In a conversation on the WTF Podcast with Marc Maron, Murphy revealed, “I’ve been trying the vegan thing as well,” delving into the reasons behind his dietary change. Reflecting on his dietary preferences, he admitted, “I don’t miss meat; I’ve been off it for a long time.” However, he confessed that giving up cheese has been a struggle.

Diet During Preparations

Rumors about Cillian Murphy’s restrictive diet during the filming of Oppenheimer had circulated, particularly due to his need to lose weight for the role. Co-star Emily Blunt commented on his dedication, saying, “He had such a monumental undertaking. And he could only eat, like, an almond every day. He was so emaciated.”

Cillian Murphy acknowledged that cheese had played a significant role in his diet during the filming, sharing with People magazine that he consumed a substantial amount of it for the role.

Cillian Murphy’s Brief Relapse with Meat

While Murphy has largely stayed committed to his plant-based diet, he admitted to a brief lapse when he ate venison. Reflecting on the experience, he said, “It was kind of a relapse, and I didn’t feel any better, so I’m back off it again. It was very nice, but I don’t eat it anymore.”

Murphy’s shift to veganism follows over 15 years as a vegetarian. Initially, his decision wasn’t morally driven but stemmed from concerns about health risks, such as mad cow disease. Now, his motivations include environmental considerations, explaining, “I just think it’s better for the planet.”

While Murphy embraces veganism for health and environmental benefits, his candid admission about missing cheese highlights the challenges many face when transitioning to a plant-based diet.

Despite occasional relapses, the actor remains committed to his new lifestyle, seeing it as a positive step for both himself and the planet.

