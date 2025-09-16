How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On

Cricketer Hardik Pandya allegedly lost his love with Jasmin Walia and has taken up a new love with model Mahieka Sharma. Social media users feel that his personal life is back in question again, months after his divorce to Natasa Stankovic and rumours of a break-up with Jasmin, there were rumours of his being in the dark spotlight.

Conjecture started when eagle-eyed fans discovered some details on the recent social media activity of Mahieka, and this augmented the speculation that the two are actually dating.

Who is Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s new rumoured lover?

Mahieka Sharma is a model and actress who also provides fashion and fitness content on her official Instagram account.

Mahieka Sharma Career

Her first professional moments were as a freelancer, featuring in a music video by rapper Raga, and she went on to land a few supporting parts in movies, including Oscar-winning documentary director Orlando Von Einsiedel’s film Into the Dusk and PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi (2019).

She has also done advertisements in Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo. Mahieka has worked with the top designers in India, such as Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra and Amit Aggarwal, in her modelling career.

Mahieka Sharma Education

Mahieka finished her studies at Navy Children School, New Delhi (20142018). Later on, she enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts in Community Psychology at Maryland, United States (20202021). She subsequently completed a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (201822).

As per her Instagram, Mahieka is 24 years of age. In 2023, she posted the photos of her 22 nd birthday party on social media, which means that she is 24 now.

She is also an accredited Lean Six Sigma black belt and has trained as a senior yoga teacher.

On Instagram, Mahieka has a strong presence and posts about fashion, fitness, and lifestyle to her 41.2K and above followers. It is also notable that her account has attracted the attention of such notable followers as actor Arjun Kapoor, Mismatched star Vihaan Samat and the brother of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty.

Hardik and Mahieka have not refuted the speculation but have also not confirmed it.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s Relationship

There was a male figure in one of her selfies, which was faintly visible in the background of the picture, which made the users guess whether it was Hardik. The buzz was further enhanced by another post featuring the number 33, which is Hardik Pandya’s jersey number.

Social media investigators did not stop there. Some people even commented that Hardik and Maheika appeared to be wearing the same bathrobe in different photos, and this has been discussed on social media sites.

To further the gossip, fans have observed that Hardik and Maheika are both Instagram followers. In March, Maheika had posted a photo of herself in Baroda, and the fans were quick to tell her that it is the house of Hardik.

