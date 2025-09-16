How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent hardik pandya Amaal Mallik business news BMW accident case latest US news Kathy Hochul Scott Bessent
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On

How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On

Hardik Pandya’s love life is back in the spotlight with rumors of his relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. Known for her modeling, fitness content, and work in films, Mahieka’s social media activities fuel speculation as fans link her with the cricketer amid his past breakups.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is rumoured to be dating model-actress Mahieka Sharma (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Cricketer Hardik Pandya is rumoured to be dating model-actress Mahieka Sharma (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 16, 2025 11:02:35 IST

Cricketer Hardik Pandya allegedly lost his love with Jasmin Walia and has taken up a new love with model Mahieka Sharma. Social media users feel that his personal life is back in question again, months after his divorce to Natasa Stankovic and rumours of a break-up with Jasmin, there were rumours of his being in the dark spotlight.

Conjecture started when eagle-eyed fans discovered some details on the recent social media activity of Mahieka, and this augmented the speculation that the two are actually dating.

Who is Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s new rumoured lover?

Mahieka Sharma is a model and actress who also provides fashion and fitness content on her official Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ♡ mahieka!!!! ♡ (@mahiekasharma)

Mahieka Sharma Career

Her first professional moments were as a freelancer, featuring in a music video by rapper Raga, and she went on to land a few supporting parts in movies, including Oscar-winning documentary director Orlando Von Einsiedel’s film Into the Dusk and PM Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi (2019).

She has also done advertisements in Tanishq, Vivo and Uniqlo. Mahieka has worked with the top designers in India, such as Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra and Amit Aggarwal, in her modelling career.

Mahieka Sharma Education

Mahieka finished her studies at Navy Children School, New Delhi (20142018). Later on, she enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts in Community Psychology at Maryland, United States (20202021). She subsequently completed a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Finance at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat (201822).

As per her Instagram, Mahieka is 24 years of age. In 2023, she posted the photos of her 22 nd birthday party on social media, which means that she is 24 now.

She is also an accredited Lean Six Sigma black belt and has trained as a senior yoga teacher.

On Instagram, Mahieka has a strong presence and posts about fashion, fitness, and lifestyle to her 41.2K and above followers. It is also notable that her account has attracted the attention of such notable followers as actor Arjun Kapoor, Mismatched star Vihaan Samat and the brother of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty.

Hardik and Mahieka have not refuted the speculation but have also not confirmed it. 

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma’s Relationship

There was a male figure in one of her selfies, which was faintly visible in the background of the picture, which made the users guess whether it was Hardik. The buzz was further enhanced by another post featuring the number 33, which is Hardik Pandya’s jersey number.

Social media investigators did not stop there. Some people even commented that Hardik and Maheika appeared to be wearing the same bathrobe in different photos, and this has been discussed on social media sites.

To further the gossip, fans have observed that Hardik and Maheika are both Instagram followers. In March, Maheika had posted a photo of herself in Baroda, and the fans were quick to tell her that it is the house of Hardik.

ALSO READ: Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’

Tags: hardik pandyahardik pandya girlfriendhome-hero-pos-5Jasmin WaliaMahieka SharmaNatasa Stankovic

RELATED News

Box Office Battle Heats Up: Mirai Vs Baaghi 4 Vs Bengal Files Vs The Conjuring Last Rites Fight For Weekend Supremacy
Did Varun Dhawan Take A Dig At Aamir Khan’s Entourage Cost Remark? ‘All The Muck Is Thrown On Actors’
Tanushree Dutta Was Offered THIS Huge Amount For Bigg Boss But Here’s Why She Refused It
Shah Rukh Khan’s Involvement in Two Much Finale Remains Unconfirmed, Kajol and Twinkle Speaks Out!
Bigg Boss 19 Episode 23 Highlights: Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand’s Heated Clash Leaves House Divided

LATEST NEWS

These Five Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts Go Viral – Nano Banana App Users Can’t Stop Trying Them
World Ozone Day: History, Significance And Why On Sept 16, All You Need To Know
MP: Indore truck accident toll rises to three, 12 injured
Gemini Nano Banana Trend Goes Viral: Fans Turn Celeb Moments Into Stunning Polaroids With Secret Prompts
Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircrafts, 11 vessels near its territory
ITR Filing Date Extention Today: ITR Deadline Extended JUST FOR ONE Day, Taxpayers And CAs Furious, Call It An Insult
How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On
Merck Foundation CEO meets Kenya First Lady & 13 First Ladies of Africa and Asia at the 7th Edition of MFFLI Summit
PM Modi hails Vaishali Rameshbabu's FIDE Women's Grand Swiss win
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Calls Off Boycott Threat, Pulls Back Complaint
How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On
How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On
How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On
How Did Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma Meet? Star Cricketer Has Split With Jasmin Walia And Already Moved On

QUICK LINKS