How Much Did Aamir Khan Shell-Out For His New Apartment In Bandra? Actor's New House Is In The Same Building He Lives

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan has shelled out a massive amount on a new apartment and he did not really go too far for it from where he is already residing. According to reports, the Dangal star has got the keys of a new house in Bandra, Mumbai.

Aamir Khan’s new pad is located in Bella Vista Apartments. For those who are not aware, it is an upscale residential tower in Pali Hill, an affluent residential area in Bandra.

According to SquareYards.com, Aamir Khan has shelled out a whopping 9.75 crore for this Pali Hill property. The superstar already owns 9 units of the 24 units developed by Bella Vista Apartments.

For his new house, Aamir Khan also paid a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000. If reports are to be believed, the talented actor has a massive net worth of Rs 1,862 crore.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan also owns several units in the neighbouring Marina Apartments. Apart from these, the 59-year-old B-Town star owns an apartment in Carter Road, Mumbai, a farmhouse in Panchgani, and several properties in Uttar Pradesh.

He reportedly also invested in a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles, USA, which is for Rs 75 crore.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. He also made a special appearance alongside Kajol in Salaam Venky.

Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia Deshmukh and his Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary. The film will be helmed by RS Prasanna directorial and is scheduled to hit the screens on Christmas 2025. It will clash with Varun Dhawan’s Baby John.

