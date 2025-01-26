Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is Like Magic’

The Grammy-winning artist also took to TikTok to reflect on her journey, candidly addressing her intentional approach to weight loss.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
How Much Does Lizzo Weigh? Singer Achieves Her Weight-Loss Goal, Internet Says ‘That Ozempic Is Like Magic’

LIZZO


Lizzo, the 36-year-old singer and advocate for body positivity, recently celebrated a significant milestone in her fitness journey by reaching her weight-loss goal. The Truth Hurts hitmaker shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram, posting a series of updates showcasing her transformation and expressing gratitude for her progress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh?

In a heartfelt post, Lizzo—whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson—wrote, “I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder—you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”

 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Accompanying the announcement, Lizzo shared a mirror selfie wearing a maroon sports bra and leggings set, alongside a congratulatory graphic highlighting her success. The image revealed her progress in reducing her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 and decreasing her body fat by 16% since January 2024.

The Grammy-winning artist also took to TikTok to reflect on her journey, candidly addressing her intentional approach to weight loss. “Even at the end of my weight-loss journey, I won’t be considered thin. But I will be happy, and that’s what matters,” Lizzo emphasized. She shared her excitement by dancing to Kelly Rowland’s hit song Like This, radiating confidence and joy.

Internet Reacts To Lizzo’s Weight-Loss

Despite her incredible achievements, Lizzo clarified that her transformation was entirely due to her dedication to fitness and a balanced diet. In response to speculation about the use of Ozempic, a medication often associated with weight loss, Lizzo previously shut down rumors. “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she captioned an Instagram video in September.

In her continued advocacy for self-love and body acceptance, Lizzo has remained transparent about her evolving relationship with her body. In an interview with The New York Times, she admitted, “There are days I adore my body, and other days when I don’t feel as positive. But I’ve taken a methodical approach to losing weight gradually and healthily.”

Lizzo’s inspiring journey serves as a reminder of the importance of personal goals, perseverance, and embracing every step toward self-improvement. With her milestone achieved, Lizzo is ready to set new objectives, proving that transformation is about more than physical change—it’s about finding happiness and fulfillment.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya’s Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For Showing Late Squadron Leader As Tamilian

Filed under

hollywood lizzo Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Hails India Ties As ‘Defining Relationship of the 21st Century’ In Republic Day Message

US Hails India Ties As ‘Defining Relationship of the 21st Century’ In Republic Day Message

Watch: Indonesian Delegation Impresses With Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rendition During Banquet Hosted By President Droupadi Murmu

Watch: Indonesian Delegation Impresses With Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rendition During Banquet Hosted By President...

Why The Indian Flag Is Unfurled On Republic Day And Hoisted On Independence Day? Key Difference Explained

Why The Indian Flag Is Unfurled On Republic Day And Hoisted On Independence Day? Key...

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto Set To Be Republic Day 2025 Chief Guest Once Faced US Ban- Here’s Why!

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto Set To Be Republic Day 2025 Chief Guest Once Faced US...

Republic Day 2025: At What Time Will The Parade Start? Know All About The Schedule Here

Republic Day 2025: At What Time Will The Parade Start? Know All About The Schedule...

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya’s Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For Showing Late Squadron Leader As Tamilian

Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya’s Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

Why Is Shah Rukh Khan Getting A 9 Crore Refund From Maharashtra Government?

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million To This Desperate Housewives Star

What Is Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth In 2025? Amazon Boss Once Give Whopping $50 Million

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

Coldplay At Your Home On This Republic Day: When And Where To Watch ?

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

7 Years Of Padmaavat: Here’s How Ranveer Singh’s Khilji Redefined The Bollywood Villains

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox