The Grammy-winning artist also took to TikTok to reflect on her journey, candidly addressing her intentional approach to weight loss.

Lizzo, the 36-year-old singer and advocate for body positivity, recently celebrated a significant milestone in her fitness journey by reaching her weight-loss goal. The Truth Hurts hitmaker shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram, posting a series of updates showcasing her transformation and expressing gratitude for her progress.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Much Does Lizzo Weigh?

In a heartfelt post, Lizzo—whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson—wrote, “I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder—you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Accompanying the announcement, Lizzo shared a mirror selfie wearing a maroon sports bra and leggings set, alongside a congratulatory graphic highlighting her success. The image revealed her progress in reducing her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 and decreasing her body fat by 16% since January 2024.

The Grammy-winning artist also took to TikTok to reflect on her journey, candidly addressing her intentional approach to weight loss. “Even at the end of my weight-loss journey, I won’t be considered thin. But I will be happy, and that’s what matters,” Lizzo emphasized. She shared her excitement by dancing to Kelly Rowland’s hit song Like This, radiating confidence and joy.

Internet Reacts To Lizzo’s Weight-Loss

Yah that Ozempic is like magic — 🔥 CEO Branding Expert (@Ceo_Branding) January 26, 2025

You could be skinny and noting erases the comments or things you have done. — LERCHCON (@Lerchcon) January 26, 2025

Most people on ozempic get the same results — Carmen Mello (@1andOnlyCarmen) January 26, 2025

Despite her incredible achievements, Lizzo clarified that her transformation was entirely due to her dedication to fitness and a balanced diet. In response to speculation about the use of Ozempic, a medication often associated with weight loss, Lizzo previously shut down rumors. “When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she captioned an Instagram video in September.

In her continued advocacy for self-love and body acceptance, Lizzo has remained transparent about her evolving relationship with her body. In an interview with The New York Times, she admitted, “There are days I adore my body, and other days when I don’t feel as positive. But I’ve taken a methodical approach to losing weight gradually and healthily.”

Lizzo’s inspiring journey serves as a reminder of the importance of personal goals, perseverance, and embracing every step toward self-improvement. With her milestone achieved, Lizzo is ready to set new objectives, proving that transformation is about more than physical change—it’s about finding happiness and fulfillment.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force In Trouble? Veer Pahariya’s Role Faces Heat From Kodava Community For Showing Late Squadron Leader As Tamilian