Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

How To Stream Brad Pitt And George Clooney Starrer Wolfs?

Starting Friday, September 27, the action-comedy Wolfs, set in New York and starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, is now available for streaming on Apple TV+.

Directed and written by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming), the film premiered at the 81st Venice Film Festival on September 1, 2024, and follows two rival fixers (played by Clooney and Pitt) who are forced to work together.

MUST READ: Who Is Lana Del Rey’s Rumoured Husband? Singer Is NOW Reportedly Married To An Alligator Boat Captain

To watch Wolfs, viewers will need an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $9.99 per month or $99 annually. However, new subscribers can take advantage of a seven-day free trial to watch the film without charge.

Apple TV+ subscriptions offer access to a wide range of Apple Originals, including popular series such as Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, and Severance, as well as films like Napoleon and The Instigators.

For those looking for deals, Best Buy is currently offering a promo where eligible new or returning subscribers can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

To start streaming Wolfs and explore more content on Apple TV+, head to the platform and take advantage of any available discounts.

About Wolfs

Wolfs is a 2024 American action-comedy film written and directed by Jon Watts. The movie features an ensemble cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan.

The story revolves around two professional fixers who are reluctantly forced to collaborate on a job, despite both preferring to work independently.

The film had its world premiere out of competition at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024. It was later given a limited theatrical release in the United States by Columbia Pictures (via Sony Pictures Releasing) on September 20, 2024, before making its streaming debut on Apple TV+ on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man 4: A New Male Villain Will Fight Peter Parker, Here’s What We Know So Far 

Filed under

brad pitt George Clooney hollywood Trending news wolves

