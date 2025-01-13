‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing Her PR Team

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi recently found herself at the center of a social media debate after influencer Nadeesh Bhambi shared a video critiquing her rumored PR tactics.

The clip, humorously titled Wamiqa Gabbi’s PR Team Meeting, featured Bhambi praising her as “beautiful and talented,” while others jokingly referred to her as the “new national crush” and made remarks such as “Triptii Dimri who?” The video even drew comparisons to Bollywood icon Aishwarya Rai, with a comment suggesting, “If Aishwarya had a daughter, she’d look like Wamiqa.”

Wamiqa, known for her playful persona, responded in the video’s comment section with a cheeky remark: “Talented aur Khoobsurat bhi? Uff, Thaaaank you. And as for everything else, we did try ‘Wamiqa for next President!’ but it didn’t get approved.”

Nadeesh replied to her comment, advising her PR team to “take it easy” and avoid actions that might harm her image. The exchange took a poetic turn when Wamiqa concluded with a Hindi couplet by Akbar Allahabadi. She wrote, “Hum aah bhi karte hain toh ho jaate hain badnaam, vo qatl bhi karte hain to charcha nahin hota.” This translates to, “Even my sighs invite slander, while their crimes go unnoticed.”

A Star Rising Across Languages

Wamiqa Gabbi has carved a niche for herself in Indian cinema, with notable roles in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu films. She debuted in 2013 with the Punjabi movie Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22 and quickly gained recognition for her versatility.

In 2023, she garnered widespread acclaim for her role as Niloufer Qureshi in the period drama Jubilee, set in the early days of Bollywood. Drawing inspiration from iconic actresses like Madhubala, her performance highlighted the struggles and allure of the film industry, earning her critical praise. The show itself went on to receive several awards and nominations.

Most recently, Wamiqa appeared in the film Baby John alongside Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Jackie Shroff, further cementing her status as a dynamic and promising performer in Indian cinema.